Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elite Sports Tours Inc.: Elite Sports Tours Adds Flights to Booking Platform - Sports Fans Can Now Bundle Flights, Hotels & Game Tickets

With flights now live on the Elite Sports Tours platform, fans can unlock exclusive discounts by bundling flights, hotels, and tickets into one seamless sports travel package.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / With the addition of flight booking, Elite Sports Tours makes it even easier for sports fans to plan and personalize their trips. By bundling everything together, fans save time, reduce hassle, and enjoy more flexibility when building the perfect game day getaway - all with just a few clicks. With flights now live on the Elite Sports Tours platform, fans can unlock exclusive discounts by bundling flights, hotels, and tickets into one seamless sports travel package.

Elite Sports Tours

Elite Sports Tours
Elite Sports Tours, representing the all-in-one sports travel platform offering bundled flights, hotels, and game tickets for fans across North America.

Elite Sports Tours, the one-stop shop for sports travel packages, has added flight booking to simplify the fan experience. Whether you're heading to a football game, planning a baseball road trip, or chasing a bucket list sports event, fans can now book flights, hotels, and game tickets - all in one place.

With this launch, Elite Sports Tours becomes the only dedicated sports travel platform offering exclusive flight discounts when bundling complete packages. The new feature is designed to save time, reduce hassle, and give fans the flexibility to build the perfect game day getaway - all with just a few clicks.

"We built this platform to take the stress out of booking sports trips," said Tim Macdonell, Founder of Elite Sports Tours. "Adding flights was the next step. Fans can now plan their entire experience in minutes - no more jumping between travel sites. It's simple, seamless, and built for the way real fans travel."

Whether you're booking a football weekend getaway or hitting the road for an MLB series, Elite Sports Tours offers curated experiences across all major leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college sports. Each package is designed to deliver a stress-free, fan-first experience.

Elite Sports Tours continues to offer:

Guaranteed tickets to the biggest games across all major leagues

Preferred hotel access close to stadiums and arenas

Custom group packages and corporate sports travel services

Concierge-level support from real sports fans who travel

This update reinforces Elite Sports Tours' mission to be the one-stop shop for fans looking to travel smarter, save more, and experience more.

Sports Travel Packages | NFL Travel Packages | NBA Travel Packages | MLB Travel Packages | NHL Travel Packages | Concert Travel Packages

Contact Information

Tim Macdonell
Owner
info@elitesportstours.ca
9052334732

.

SOURCE: Elite Sports Tours Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/elite-sports-tours-adds-flights-to-booking-platform-sports-fans-can-now-bundle-flights-hotel-1043378

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
