ITPartners+ Secures $30 Million Strategic Funding from Metropolitan Partners Group to Accelerate M&A Growth Nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / ITPartners+, a leading provider of managed IT services, announced today the successful closing of a $30 million funding facility from Metropolitan Partners Group, a New York-based private investment firm.

This capital positions ITPartners+ to aggressively pursue its strategic M&A roadmap consolidating best-in-class Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country while maintaining operational independence and alignment with long-term growth goals.

Unlike traditional private equity deals, this structure allows ITPartners+ to remain founder-led and independent. Metropolitan has taken a minority equity position, offering growth capital without the constraints of majority ownership.

"This investment gives us the fuel to go faster while still staying true to who we are," said Kevin Damghani, CEO of ITPartners+. "We're not beholden to a PE firm, and that means we can grow on our terms. We're now positioned to scale with intention by acquiring and merging with MSPs that match our culture, values, and standard of excellence. This gives us the flexibility and runway to become the very best partner in the industry."

The growth strategy includes targeting MSPs with strong service reputations, shared cultural values, and interest in joining a people-first platform focused on excellence. The capital infusion also provides ample room for operational investments that directly benefit ITPartners+'s growing national partner base.

"We were drawn to ITPartners+ because of their proven model, leadership team, and disciplined vision," said Richard Lin, Managing Director at Metropolitan Partners Group. "Our goal is to support founder-led businesses like ITPartners+ with non-dilutive capital that keeps them in control while accelerating their growth trajectory. This transaction is a perfect example of that philosophy in action."

With five consecutive Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America awards, ITPartners+ is no stranger to sustained momentum. This financing further solidifies the company's foundation and underscores its long-term vision to lead the industry through smart acquisitions and unmatched service.

About ITPartners+

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ITPartners+ (https://itpartners.com) delivers cutting-edge, people-focused managed IT services to businesses nationwide. Operating in 39 states and expanding, ITPartners+ exists to "Positively Impact People" through technology, trust, and service.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm that provides growth capital to non-sponsored businesses in the domestic lower middle market space, unconstrained by industry or asset class. The firm works directly with business owners and management teams to grow their balance sheets and build lasting value while aiming to provide downside protection to its investors. Metropolitan has deployed more than $3.1 billion and completed more than 160 transactions with companies across multiple business sectors. Please visit www.metpg.com for more information.

