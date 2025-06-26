Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ is Promoting to TECO of Taiwan

Meeting Held With Director-General Robert Lo of Taiwan

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC Pink / Stock Symbol:TKCM ), a meeting was held in Houston between the company's senior management team, along with Mr. Robert Lo ( former Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston ) and Chairman Wea Li ( Houston First International Management District and Southern News Group in Houston ) on June 2nd this month.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office ( TECO ) is Taiwan's de facto embassy / consulate in the U.S. The Houston TECO office serves the states of Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Mr. Robert Lo and Chairman Wae Li had a very constructive meeting with Mr. David Champ, Ms. Tina Pei Wise and Ms. Xiangru Lin ( Ruby ) about the development progress of Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ( APOZ Business Park ), and exchanged ideas about how to promote and attract companies from Taiwan and other Asia Pacific countries to set up their manufacturing operations at APOZ Business Park.

In 2024, total goods trade between the U.S. and Taiwan reached $ 158.6 billion, making Taiwan the 7th largest trading partner.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631)397-1111

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/apoz-is-promoting-to-teco-of-taiwan-1043453