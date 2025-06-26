NewsOut LLC Signs 10-Year Broadcast Deal with New to The Street - $500K Annually for Unlimited Global Media Distribution

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / NewsOut LLC, a fast-growing leader in investor-focused video PR and broadcast amplification, has entered into a 10-year strategic media distribution agreement with New to The Street, the long-running television business brand reaching over 220 million households weekly across Bloomberg and Fox Business as sponsored programming.

Under the terms of the agreement, NewsOut will pay $500,000 annually for unlimited broadcast rights and media distribution through New to The Street's multi-platform ecosystem. In return, NewsOut will serve as the exclusive news partner for all New to The Street's annual clients, producing high-impact video news content and delivering market-moving updates through its expansive digital and broadcast channels.

View NewsOut's official YouTube channel here.

Highlights of the Agreement Include:

Weekly coverage of New to The Street clients across Bloomberg TV and Fox Business

Guaranteed earned media placement and social amplification

Unlimited NewsOut video press releases for NTTS annual clients

Access to NYC outdoor digital billboards including Reuters 3x8s and Nasdaq Tower

Distribution to 2.9M+ YouTube subscribers and 600,000+ combined social followers

Investor email blasts to a proprietary list of 160,000+ verified investors and media contacts

"This agreement is more than media-it's momentum," said Shota Bagaturia, President of NewsOut LLC. "By combining our dynamic newsroom with New to The Street's unmatched television and digital reach, we're creating an unstoppable engine for visibility, trust, and value creation for public and private companies alike. We look forward to delivering consistent and compelling media coverage that moves markets and elevates stories."

"We expect the numbers to grow significantly as we expand across the Middle East and Asia by year's end," added Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "NewsOut has already proven to be a force multiplier, and this partnership ensures that our clients receive full-spectrum media coverage-on-air, online, and on the street."

About NewsOut LLC

NewsOut LLC is a premier public relations distribution firm specializing in high-impact video press releases for public and private companies. From earnings calls and product launches to M&A and biotech breakthroughs, NewsOut delivers newsroom-quality media distributed across YouTube, TV networks, and institutional investor channels. www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has led the investor media landscape, offering long-form interview segments as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. With more than 675 episodes and 2.9 million+ YouTube subscribers, NTTS blends national TV, digital syndication, and outdoor dominance across Times Square and the NYC Financial District. The platform has featured industry leaders including, Goldman Sachs, Ford, IMG Academy, and PetVivo.

Media contact; Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsout-llc-signs-10-year-broadcast-deal-with-new-to-the-street-500k-annually-1043454