Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co.: Más+ by Messi Named Official Hydration Partner for the World Champions, Argentina

Soccer Icon Lionel Messi's groundbreaking drink is now hydrating the Argentina National Football Teams as they go for gold on the world stage.

MIAMI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentina, the reigning world champions, are uniting with Lionel Messi's hydration drink, Más+ by Messi, to ensure they have the performance edge to stay at the top of their game.

Más+ by Messi is hypotonic, containing 4 electrolytes, 6 vitamins, and only 10 calories per 16.9oz bottle-with amazing taste and no artificial sweeteners, colors, or caffeine - helping you hydrate and more. Thanks to a shared passion for hydration and performance, Argentina chose Más+ by Messi as the new Official Hydration Partner for its National Football Teams and Argentine Football Association (AFA), including the Men's, Women's, Youth National Team, FUTSAL, and Beach teams.

The partnership arrives at a key time for the team and the brand, as Argentina Men's team defends their world title next summer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and as Más+ by Messi rolls out across the world, giving everyone the opportunity to Hydrate like a Champion.

The partnership also represents a significant step in advancing the goal that brought together Leo and Mark Anthony Brands International: making a positive difference in people's lives, now and for future generations.

"We are on a mission to spotlight the importance of hydration and its positive impact on your body and mind," said Andy Hawkswell, Senior Director Global Partnerships, Mark Anthony Brands International. "Más+ by Messi is native to soccer culture, and this partnership enables us to showcase to the world that they too can hydrate like a champion to reach their goals, be that on or off the pitch."

Más+ by Messi drinks and logos will show up prominently on training kits, bottles, towels, coolers, and more during training sessions in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. Más+ by Messi fans can also look forward to getting involved, with chances to score signed jerseys from AFA players, plus special ticket giveaways and money-can't-buy experiences at the Argentina men's matches as they go for gold again next summer.

Already one of the world's most successful teams in soccer history, with tens of millions of fans globally, Argentina is also the birthplace of Leo Messi. The Más+ by Messi partnership with AFA is a homecoming for Leo, who started with Argentina's youth clubs and made his senior debut for Argentina in 2005, becoming the youngest Argentine to play and score in a World Cup during the 2006 tournament.

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of AFA, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration "We are excited to welcome Más+ by Messi as the Official Hydration Partner of the Argentina National Team. This partnership not only enhances our presence in one of the world's most vibrant football markets but also aligns perfectly with global brand expansion strategy and our vision to connect with fans through meaningful and engaging collaborations."

The partnership was celebrated at an event held in Miami on June 15, bringing together Argentina legends, members of the AFA and Más+ by Messi teams alongside key media and social media figures to honor the exciting new collaboration.

You can learn more about the partnership by visiting masbymessi.com.

About Más+ by Messi

Más+ by Messi is a Next Generation hydration beverage founded with sports icon Lionel Messi, along with The Mark Anthony Group. Born from a passion for positive hydration, Más+ by Messi launched in 2024 and inspires everyone to get more out of every part of life. Available in four sensational flavors influenced by Messi's milestone career moments - Miami Punch, Limón Lime League, Berry Copa Crush, and Orange d'Or - the everyday hydration beverage does not compromise on quality ingredients and amazing taste, delivering a balanced blend of electrolytes with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, plus vitamins, minerals and more. Más+ by Messi is the Official Hydration Partner of Inter Miami CF, the Official Hydration Partner of MLS NEXT and MLS GO and was recognized as a 'Best Beverage' in the 2025 Men's Health Food Awards. For more information and nutrition facts, visit masbymessi.com or follow @masbymessi on Instagram and TikTok.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720077/AFA_x_Mas__by_Messi_Official_Hydration_Partner_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720078/Mas_by_Messi_and_the_Argentine_Football_Association_partnership.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mas-by-messi-named-official-hydration-partner-for-the-world-champions-argentina-302492669.html