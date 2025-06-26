Anzeige
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
Keith Gale, Manager: Vibe Outside with Jake Owen and Dirty Heads Co-Headlining October Florida Mini Tour

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Jake Owen, renowned country artist and Dirty Heads, seasoned reggae/alt-rock band, are bringing a unique blend of genres, experiences, and good vibes to Florida's best open air spaces. It's a great time of year to round up your friends, saturate in nostalgia, make some new memories, and immerse yourself and radiate the heart and soul pouring from these can't-miss performances.

2025 TOUR DATES:

Thursday, October 23 - Jacksonville, FL

Venue: Daily's Place Amphitheater

Time: 5:30pm

Buy Tickets Here

Deets: Open-air, riverside venue with a care-free, summer night vibe. Perfect setting for a Florida kickoff with Jake Owen and the Dirty Heads.

Friday, October 24 - West Palm Beach, FL

Venue: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Time: 6:30pm

Buy Tickets Here

Deets: Massive outdoor amphitheater with covered and lawn seating, grab a picnic blanket and enjoy a "Barefoot Blue Jean Night."

Saturday, October 25 - Apopka, FL

Venue: Apopka Amphitheater (with guest appearances from The Original Wailers Feat. AL Anderson)

Time: 4:30pm

Buy Tickets Here

Deets: Surrounded by green space, this venue is made for sunset set sips and singalongs. Don't miss your chance to dance under the open sky with this spread of artistry.

Sunday, October 26 - Pinellas Park, FL

Venue: England Brothers Park (with guest appearances from The Original Wailers Feat. AL Anderson)

Time: 4:30pm

Buy Tickets Here

Deets: Chill festival-style setup in a grassy, community park. Kick back and "live in the moment and make the most of where you are right now" Jake Owen encourages.

____

So if you're "never gonna grow up and never gonna slow down," then this is the tour for you. From classic hits, to era pieces and newer creations, the setlist will rope everyone into its spontaneity. Jake Owen further comments that he's excited for the headlining genres and fanbases to intermingle, and to be back in his home state Florida, to share in both the nostalgia and coastal energy.

Jake imparts that after 20 years on the road, "[the passion was never really about entertaining. It's about showing up as my best self to make sure everyone has a good time, because you get to immerse yourself in peoples' lives and create memories with one another. And that's a powerful responsibility to uphold]." His favorite part of playing live with his audience is that everyone can be involved in the music, with each other, and with the positive experience that lays an impact forever.

Come one, come all, and don't miss out on a long weekend outdoors, calibrating your heartbeat to the rhythm these artists have to offer.

Jake Owen

Dirty Heads

The Original Wailers Feat. AL Anderson

Name: Keith Gale, Manager
City, State: Nashville TN
Email: Keith@goodcompanyent.com
Website: jakeowen.net

SOURCE: Keith Gale, Manager



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/vibe-outside-with-jake-owen-and-dirty-heads-co-headlining-october-fl-1043472

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
