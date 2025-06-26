Halifax Wealth Management Merges With CrossleyShear Wealth Management

Merger Expands Planning Capabilities While Preserving Personalized, Boutique-Level Service

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / CrossleyShear Wealth Management, a premier wealth management company known for its comprehensive, client-first approach to financial planning, is proud to announce a strategic merger with Andy Hall, CIMC®, and Halifax Wealth Management of Raymond James. The integration brings together two like-minded practices, strengthening capabilities while preserving the personalized service clients value.

As part of the merger, Hall will continue delivering the high-touch advisory experience his clients expect, now enhanced by CrossleyShear's deep bench of planning resources, research expertise, and sophisticated investment solutions.

"This merger represents a true meeting of minds," said Evan Shear, Co-Founder and Branch Manager of CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional. "Andy's dedication to transparency, continuous learning, and client-focused service mirrors the very principles that define our culture and philosophy."

Dale Crossley, Co-Founder of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, Branch Manager and Financial Planner - RJFS, added, "Andy brings over 30 years of financial planning expertise and a robust network of long-standing client relationships. We're excited to welcome his clients into the CrossleyShear family, where they will experience a seamless transition and the same high level of care they've always known."

Andy Hall, CIMC®, commented on the decision: "Halifax Wealth Management has always been rooted in delivering boutique, values-driven advice. As our clients' needs evolved, we knew it was time to scale - but not at the cost of our culture. CrossleyShear offers exactly what we were looking for including broader capabilities, a deeper planning toolkit, and a shared commitment to putting clients first. Their promise - Together. Wherever life takes you. - truly resonates."

To learn more about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and the team's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit CrossleyShear.com. For more information about CSsports, visit CSsports.net.

About CrossleyShear Wealth Management | Since 1998, CrossleyShear Wealth Management has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to helping provide clients and families with innovative financial solutions and wealth management strategies. With offices in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida, the company's tailored customer care philosophy and customized planning process helps empower its clients to achieve their financial goals and financial independence. Their professional athlete division, CSsports, is exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of sports professionals before, during, and after their playing careers. Visit CrossleyShear.com and CSsports.net to learn more.

1515 International Parkway, Suite 2019, Heathrow, FL 32746

407.215.7575

2395 N. Courtenay Parkway, Suite 201, Merritt Island, FL 32953

321.452.0061

301 Magnolia Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168-7144

386.427.2510

CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports are not registered broker dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, CFP® (with plaque design), and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

SOURCE: CrossleyShear Wealth Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/halifax-wealth-management-merges-with-crossleyshear-wealth-managemen-1043043