AI21's Jamba 1.6 Now Available on HPE Private Cloud AI Accelerating On-Premises GenAI Enterprise Deployments

Jamba is now integrated with HPE Private Cloud AI, giving enterprises an easy, secure way to run powerful language models in their own data centers.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / AI21, a pioneer in frontier models and AI systems and HPE Unleash AI partner, today announced that its Jamba 1.6 model is now available as a validated offering on HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory solution for enterprises co-developed by HPE and NVIDIA for on-premises enterprise AI deployments.

This integration allows enterprises to securely build and run GenAI and agentic AI applications in their own environments, with no need to piece together GPUs, infrastructure, development platforms, or LLMs. Jamba is now pre-validated to run seamlessly on the Private Cloud AI stack of NVIDIA-accelerated HPE servers and AI development software, reducing setup friction and accelerating time to production.

"Jamba 1.6 is built for enterprises that can't afford to compromise on performance or data privacy," said Pankaj Dugar, SVP and GM North America, AI21. "We're seeing growing demand from companies that want the power of GenAI without sending their data to the cloud. With this integration, it's now easier than ever to get started, everything just works out of the box on infrastructure they already trust."

With Jamba included, Private Cloud AI customers have access to a world-class language model stack that's built to meet the demands of today's enterprise IT and compliance requirements.

Jamba 1.6 on HPE Private Cloud AI offers enterprise teams a turnkey deployment experience, with seamless compatibility across HPE's NVIDIA AI solutions. It delivers best-in-class latency and long-context processing, making it ideal for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and agentic AI use cases. Built with enterprise-grade security in mind, Jamba ensures that sensitive data stays fully behind the firewall, while its efficient compute utilization helps reduce infrastructure costs, making it a powerful, secure, and cost-effective choice for on-premises GenAI deployments.

Jamba is already powering mission-critical workloads in sectors like finance, healthcare, and legal, where AI performance, data privacy, and deployment flexibility are non-negotiable. With Private Cloud AI support, AI21 is now doubling down on its commitment to private deployments by making it even easier for enterprise teams to build and scale safely behind their own firewalls.

About AI21

AI21 is a pioneer in Foundation Models and AI Systems designed for enterprises. AI21's mission is to create trustworthy artificial intelligence that powers humanity towards superproductivity. Founded in 2017 by AI visionaries Prof. Amnon Shashua, Prof. Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen, AI21 has secured $336 million in funding from industry leaders, including Google and Intel, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI innovation.

SOURCE: AI21

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai21s-jamba-1.6-now-available-on-hpe-private-cloud-ai-acceleratin-1043432