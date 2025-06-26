Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano Group and a pioneer in radioligand therapies in oncology, today inaugurated the expansion of its main Research and Development Center located in Plano, Texas (USA). This strategic facility is dedicated to developing novel radiopharmaceuticals and conducting preclinical research focused on targeted alpha therapies using lead-212 (212Pb), an innovative and promising approach against various types of cancer. The site hosts the R&D teams of Orano Med as well as those of its subsidiary Macrocyclics, a manufacturer of customized chelating agents.

With an investment of over $5 million, Orano Med has expanded its R&D Center by approximately 11,000 ft². The expansion includes around 5,000 ft² of new laboratory space, enabling the advancement of a growing pipeline and doubling the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production capacity for early clinical trial supply. In addition, about 5,500 ft² of new office space has been added to accommodate the site's growing team, whose headcount has doubled over the past four years. Overall, this represents about a 50% increase in space compared to the pre-existing facility.

Julien Torgue, Chief Scientific Officer of Orano Med, stated:

"The expansion of our R&D center enhances our ability to develop lead-212-based radioligand therapies by giving our teams the resources they need to advance a growing pipeline of drug candidates through to the clinic. With an integrated platform, cutting-edge equipment and a focused scientific strategy, we are well positioned to support both our internal developments and collaborations with partners."

Orano Med's R&D platform is fully integrated, combining cutting-edge equipment and a highly experienced team to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company can carry out the full range of preclinical development studies, including in vivo and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) studies, onsite. Orano Med conducts both in-house research programs and collaborative developments with biotech and pharmaceutical partners. This integrated approach ensures a rapid and reliable transition from research to clinical phases. While the primary mission of the research and development center is therapeutic development, the facility also serves as production hub for lead-212 based drug candidates for early-stage clinical trials in the U.S.

This expansion demonstrates Orano Med's strong commitment to innovation and leadership in the field of radioligand therapies, accelerating the development of new treatment options for patients worldwide.

A celebration was held on-site with local teams and Orano Med's Executive Committee to mark this important milestone. During the event, Orano Med also unveiled the new name of the facility: Drug Development and Preclinical Unit (DDPU) George de Hevesy Center

Arnaud Lesegretain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orano Med, added:

"This expansion marks an important step in Orano Med's growth at our Plano site, which has played a key role since the inception of the company 15 years ago. It reinforces our world-class R&D capabilities in the U.S. and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative targeted alpha therapies by supporting early-stage development in a fully integrated environment."

About Orano Med

Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano Group, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (212Pb), an alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells known as Targeted Alpha-Emitter Therapy (TAT). AlphaMedix, its most advanced asset in clinical development for GEP-NETs tumors, received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA in 2024. The company is advancing several potential treatments using 212Pb combined with various targeting agents through clinical and preclinical studies. Orano Med has 212Pb manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and R&D centers in France and in the US. It is expanding its GMP-manufacturing capacities for 212Pb radiolabeled pharmaceuticals in North America and Europe and building a unique, independent, and fully integrated industrial platform to serve the needs of patients globally. For more information, please visit: http://www.oranomed.com

About Orano

As a recognized international leading operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Targeted Alpha Therapy

Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) relies on a simple concept: combining the ability of biological molecules to target cancer cells with the short-range cell-killing capabilities of alpha-emitting radioisotopes. Alpha decay consists of the emission of a helium nucleus (alpha particle) together with very high linear energy transfer and a range emission of only few cell layers, resulting in irreparable double strand DNA breaks in cells adjacent only to area of alpha emission. This approach results in an increased cytotoxic potential toward cancer cells while limiting toxicity to nearby healthy cells. As a result, alpha emitters are considered as the most powerful payloads to be found for targeted therapies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250626176840/en/

