Smile Team Turkey: Hair Transplant Turkey: Learn about the Quality of Smile Hair Clinic

Located centrally in Istanbul, Smile Hair Clinic has evolved into an international destination for individuals who desire advanced hair transplant methods, medical proficiency, and optimal results with affordability.

Why hair transplant in Turkey?

If you thought of Turkey as a vacation destination that's great, but it also happens to be one of the leaders in the world when it comes to medical tourism, and hair transplant Turkey is no exception. There's a reason so many people opt for Turkey, and the Smile Hair Clinic in particular:

Global Reputation

More hair transplants are performed in Turkey each year than in any other country. Its clinics draw in clients globally, among them patients from the UK, US, Germany and the Middle East.

Affordable Excellence

Hair transplants, which can ring up at well over $15,000 in the United States or Europe, are a bargain in Turkey: They run about $3,000 to $4,000. Smile Hair Clinic provides all inclusive packages including hotel, transfer and aftercare.

Skilled Specialists

The medical staff in Turkey are well-known for their accuracy and expertise. Smile Hair Clinic's experienced surgical team consists of Dr. Gökay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdogan who have done thousands of operations.

Inside Smile Hair Clinic: What Makes It Different?

Established in 2018, the Smile Hair Clinic flaunts a professional and compassionate take on hair implants. Boasting world-class equipment and a commitment to innovation, the clinic provides patients with a first class experience from consultation to aftercare.

Cutting-Edge Techniques

Smile Hair Clinic are experts in the most innovative methods of hair restoration:

Sapphire FUE: Attaining higher accuracy cuts with better healing and more natural results is achieved via sapphire blades.

DHI (Direct Hair Implantation): This technique utilizes the Choi Implanter Pen to place hair grafts directly onto the scalp, ensuring a higher density and accuracy.

Neither procedure involves a large incision, both are done under local anesthesia, and both require just a few days of recovery.

Modern Medical Facility

Istanbul The facilities at the clinic in Istanbul are modern and immaculate, with all the latest technology. Individual experience is provided from the first appointment through the post-surgical visit.

Ever asked yourself what the hair transplant surgery at Smile Hair Clinic is like? Here's what you need to know:

Free Consultation

A team of professionals assess your pattern of hair loss, talk to you about your goals and suggest the most appropriate technique.

Arrival and Accommodation

When you land in Istanbul, you'll be met by a VIP transfer and driven to a luxury hotel included inside your package.

Medical Preparation

Blood tests and a final evaluation to make sure you're ready for the procedure.

The Procedure

Always conducted under local anaesthetic, the procedure generally takes 6-8 hours depending on the number of grafts.

Aftercare and Recovery

You will be sent a care package of medications, shampoo and instructions. The clinic offers ongoing online support when you return home.

When Will I See Results?

The first stages of healing last approximately 10 days. Some shedding (shock loss) is normal the first month. New hair starts to grow around the third month, and optimal results can be seen at 9 to 12 months.

The best part? The result of these treatments are permanent, when post-treatment recommendations are followed appropriately.

Who Is a Good Candidate?

If you are older than 20 and have thinning hair or balding, you might be a candidate for a hair transplant. At Smile Hair Clinic, doctors make case by case evaluations for:

The extent of hair loss

Donor hair availability

Overall health condition

Lifestyle and expectations

What Do You Get in the Smile Hair Clinic?

Smile Hair Clinic provides full packages to the international patients. Common packages are:

Free consultation

Hotel stay

VIP airport transfers

Blood tests

Hair transplant procedure

Both admit to receiving multiple rounds of PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatments

Aftercare kit

What Do Patients Say?

Smile Hair Clinic has an excellent reputation, and an overwhelming number of five-star ratings on Google, Trustpilot, and ProvenExpert, for example. Thousands of happy patients, with statistically over 95% satisfaction rate, claim that Entourage promises excellent results at affordable prices along with the warmth of the team.

Many come back not just for follow-up care, but to introduce friends and family to the clinic. This is word-of-mouth reputation that in itself says thousands about the same quality Smile Hair Clinic delivers every time.

A New You Begins Today

That day when you look in the mirror and like what you see. Thanks to Smile Hair Clinic it can be. Whether your hair has just begun to thin, or you've experienced baldness for some time, Smile Hair delivers customized, successful, and sensitive superior treatment to help you regain your confidence.

From world-renowned surgeries to state-of-the-art facilities and VIP level hospitality, Smile Hair Clinic represents excellence in hair transplantation.

Ready to take the first step? One smile is all it takes to transform your hair.



