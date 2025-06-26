CACI President and CEO John Mengucci Named 'Executive of the Year' by ACG National Capital

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, John Mengucci, was named Public Company Executive of the Year by the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) National Capital chapter. Mengucci was recognized as an industry leader and the chief architect of CACI's unrivaled market-aligned business strategy designed to propel the company's growth, and drive both innovation and differentiation. The recognition was awarded at a gala on June 5, 2025, in McLean, Virginia, and is based on his career achievements and growth results in calendar year 2024.

"I am deeply humbled to receive this prestigious industry recognition," said Mengucci. "This award is a direct result of our vision to transform CACI into a mission-focused, expertise and technology company-one that invests ahead of our customers' needs and embeds an outcome-based mindset into everything we do for the federal government."

Under Mengucci's leadership, CACI achieved calendar year 2024 results of $8.1 billion in revenues, and double-digit revenue growth of more than 14% at year end. The company also delivered strong profitability and drove excellent shareholder value.

"I am extremely proud of our differentiation path, which has led us to success while remaining true to our core values of character, innovation, and excellence in all we do. While our legacy spans more than 63 years, we are just getting started. Our extraordinary workforce of 25,000 resilient and dedicated employees will continue to push boundaries, solve complex challenges, and deliver unparalleled mission outcomes for our customers for years to come," said Mengucci.

This year's ACG awards recognized companies based in the Washington D.C. region for excellence and outstanding achievements in calendar year 2024. The Corporate Growth Awards annually honor companies and deals that have built corporate value through mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, organic growth, and capital financing.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), our 25,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 500 list of largest companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/caci-president-and-ceo-john-mengucci-named-%e2%80%98executive-of-the-year-1043553