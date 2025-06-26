Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Ionik Corporation (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQB: INIKF) (the "Company" or "Ionik"), a data and technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company, is pleased to announce that all items of business were approved at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025 (the "Meeting") in Waterloo, Ontario.

A total of 223,777,437 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 63.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular ("Circular") dated May 7, 2025 was elected as a director of Ionik for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Based on proxies received prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Ben Colabrese 223,212,140 99.98% 50,525 0.02% Natasha De Masi 223,232,140 99.99% 30,525 0.01% Ted Hastings 223,245,390 99.99% 17,275 0.01% Ian Klugman 223,232,140 99.99% 30,525 0.01% Mike Vorhaus 222,797,140 99.79% 465,525 0.21%

In addition, Ionik reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 99.47% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The ordinary resolution to approve and confirm the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), previously approved by the shareholders of the Company, was passed by 99.25% of the votes represented at the Meeting. The Equity Incentive Plan remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which will be available under Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, is a technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company that helps brands, advertisers, and publishers connect with their audiences through data-driven insights and advanced automation. By leveraging its extensive suite of technology, creative expertise, and proprietary first-party data, Ionik optimizes the entire customer acquisition and retention journey.

Ionik's platform unifies marketing automation, media activation, and data management to create a seamless advertising ecosystem, helping businesses efficiently source, retain, and monetize their customers.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Ionik Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256997

SOURCE: Ionik Corporation