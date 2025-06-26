Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended April 30th. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

Second Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended April 30, 2025 compared to April 30, 2024)

Revenue increased 21% to $2,010,250 from $1,660,620

Operating income increased 38% to $821,779 from $595,065

Net income for the quarter was up 6% to $557,361 ($0.03 per share) from $523,928 ($0.02 per share)

Gross margin of 66% and operating margin of 41%

"This quarter reflects healthy revenue growth and our investment in sales and product development, which are expected to sustain and accelerate future growth," stated Jason Siemens, President & CEO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended April 30th, 2025 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

