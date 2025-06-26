Anzeige
Neonode Announces Adjournment of Reconvened Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) (the "Company" or "Neonode") announced today that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was reconvened on June 26, 2025, was called to order and again adjourned without any business being conducted due to a lack of the required quorum. The meeting was held on June 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden.

The Annual Meeting will be reconvened again on July 3, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office to provide its stockholders with additional time to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2025. No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the annual meeting.

The record date for determining stockholder eligibility to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain at the close of business on April 21, 2025. Proxies previously submitted will be voted on at the Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Neonode Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote FOR all proposals and encourages all stockholders who have not already voted to do so immediately.

Your vote matters. Whether you own a few shares or many, please vote as soon as possible to help ensure a quorum is reached. Without a quorum, the meeting cannot proceed.

This notice, the proxy statement, the proxy card, and Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K are available at https://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/22427/

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

President and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Daniel Alexus
E-mail: daniel.alexus@neonode.com
Phone: +46 767 60 29 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-reconvened-annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c4169512

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4169512/3527899.pdf

reconvened-annual-meeting-adjournment-20250626

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/reconvened-annual-meeting-adjournment,c3422381

Reconvened Annual Meeting Adjournment

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-reconvened-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302492812.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
