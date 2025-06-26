Epique Realty Redefines Agent Support with Launch of Free 24/7 Roadside Assistance and UrbanSitter

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a presentation that highlighted Epique Realty's profound commitment to its agents' total well-being, COO and Co-Founder Christopher Miller took the PowerCON 2025 stage to announce that two highly anticipated lifestyle benefits are now officially live.

The announcement-that all agents now have free access to a premium UrbanSitter subscription and 24/7 Roadside Assistance-was met with a wave of applause, confirming the immense value of benefits that support agents both in and out of the office.

"An agent's success isn't just measured in commissions; it's measured in their ability to build a life they love," said Miller. "We listened to our agents and heard a clear need for support that extends beyond the transaction. A flat tire on the way to a showing or a last-minute need for childcare shouldn't derail your business. By providing these essential services for free, we are removing real-world stress points and investing in our people, not just their production."

The new benefits deliver immediate, practical support:

UrbanSitter: Through an exclusive partnership, agents receive free premium access to UrbanSitter's trusted network for childcare, elder care, pet sitting, and even tutoring-providing the confidence and flexibility to manage a demanding career.

24/7 Roadside Assistance: This nationwide service gives Epique's mobile workforce peace of mind with emergency fuel-ups, battery jumps, tire changes, and more. It's security for agents who are always on the move.

These benefits are part of Epique's ongoing commitment to make life for its agents not just productive-but powerfully supported.

