Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) (the "Company") announces that it voluntarily filed a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today for the purpose of terminating the registration of its common shares and its reporting obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). If the SEC does not object, such deregistration and termination will become effective 90 days from today's filing or such shorter period as the SEC may determine. However, the Company's reporting obligations with the SEC in respect of its common shares, including its obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act, will immediately be suspended upon today's filing.

The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Company will continue to meet its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations through filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. The Company's filings may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.com) and on the Company's website at www.37capitalinc.com.

As of June 16, 2025, FINRA has dropped "HHHEF" on the OTC Pink due to inactivity. As soon as practicable, the Company will seek listing on either the OTCID or OTCQB.

For more information on the Company, you may contact us at (604) 681-0204, or visit the Company's website at www.37capitalinc.com , or the CSE's website by using the following direct link: http://thecse.com/en/listings/mining/37-capital-inc.

