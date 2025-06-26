Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Further to the press release of American Creek Resources Ltd. dated today, Eric Sprott announces that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company which he beneficially owns, has entered into a voting support agreement with Tudor Gold Corp. in connection with Tudor Gold's agreement to acquire (Transaction) of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Creek (Shares). Under the terms of the arrangement agreement dated June 25, 2025, between American Creek and Tudor Gold, holders of Shares will be entitled to receive 0.238 common shares of Tudor Gold per Share.

Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario, holds 65,000,000 Shares representing approximately 13.7% of the outstanding Shares.

Mr. Sprott holds the Shares for investment purposes and to support the Transaction and, depending on market or other conditions, may acquire additional securities of American Creek. If the Transaction does not proceed and/or the voting support agreement is terminated, Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of American Creek including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

