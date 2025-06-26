Regal Investments Launches "Startup Stars" Fund Following Successful WAVs AI Exit

Regal Investments' new marketplace platform connects qualified investors with high-growth startups seeking $50K to $5M+ funding

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Regal Investments today announced the launch of its new "Startup Stars" fund and marketplace platform, capitalizing on the momentum from its recent successful exit from WAVs AI. The initiative aims to democratize startup investing by creating a curated marketplace that connects pre-screened investors with verified high-growth businesses.

The Startup Stars marketplace, launching in Q2 2025, will focus on profitable companies with clear growth trajectories. The platform will facilitate investments ranging from $50,000 to over $5 million, targeting businesses that demonstrate strong fundamentals and scalability potential.

"The success of our WAVs AI investment proved that with the right due diligence and strategic support, early-stage companies can deliver exceptional returns," said Roble Regal, CEO of Regal Investments. "It was a risk at the time, but it paid off well. Startup Stars represents our commitment to expanding access to quality investment opportunities while providing emerging businesses with the capital and expertise they need to scale."

The marketplace will distinguish itself through rigorous vetting processes for both investors and startups. All participating investors undergo financial qualification screening, while listed businesses must provide verified financial statements, demonstrate minimum revenue thresholds, and show clear paths to return on investment.

Key Platform Features:

Curated marketplace for businesses seeking $50K to $5M+ investments

Professional business valuation and positioning services

Confidential process with strict confidentiality agreements

Direct investor-startup connections without lengthy intermediaries

Strategic partnership matching beyond just capital provision

The platform addresses a critical gap in the startup funding ecosystem by focusing on profitable, revenue-generating businesses that may be overlooked by traditional venture capital but represent compelling opportunities for strategic investors seeking steady growth potential.

"We're not chasing unicorns, we're training workhorses," Regal explained. "These are businesses with proven revenue streams and clear scaling opportunities that just need the right capital and strategic guidance to reach their next level."

Startups interested in listing on the marketplace can register their interest at https://regal.investments/listings/, where they can join the waitlist for priority access when the platform officially launches. The registration process includes preliminary screening to ensure businesses meet the platform's criteria for growth potential and investment readiness.

For investors, the Startup Stars fund offers early access to vetted investment opportunities across diverse industries. The fund leverages Regal Investments' expertise in identifying undervalued assets and providing strategic support to portfolio companies.

The WAVs AI exit, which generated significant returns for Regal Investments' early-stage portfolio, validated the firm's thesis that disciplined startup investing with hands-on, and clever, strategic support can deliver superior outcomes. The AI company's successful acquisition demonstrated the potential for well-positioned startups in emerging technology sectors.

Marketplace Benefits for Startups:

Access to qualified, financially verified investors

Professional valuation and business positioning support

Confidential deal process with protected business information

Fast, direct connections eliminating intermediary delays

Strategic partnerships offering industry expertise and connections

Market intelligence on current investor preferences and conditions

The Startup Stars initiative represents a natural evolution for Regal Investments, which has been gradually expanding its alternative investment offerings. The firm's track record in traditional markets, combined with its growing expertise in emerging opportunities, positions it uniquely to serve both sides of the startup investment equation.

Early access registration is now open for qualified businesses at https://regal.investments/listings/, with the full marketplace platform expected to launch by the end of Q2 2025.

