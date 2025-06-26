Epique Realty Unveils EpiqueAI 2.0 - Thinking Outside the Chatbox

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / In a highly anticipated keynote at PowerCON 2025, CEO and Co-Founder Joshua Miller, the original architect of Epique's award-winning technology, unveiled the next leap forward: EpiqueAI 2.0.

This bold evolution of the proprietary AI platform is designed to move beyond simple automation and serve as a strategic partner for every agent.

"The first wave of AI was about handling simple tasks. That's yesterday's news," Miller declared to the energized audience. "EpiqueAI 2.0 is about amplification. It's about making our agents smarter, more creative, and more strategic. We're not giving you a better chatbox; we're giving you an on-demand business partner that lives in your pocket. We didn't just think outside the box-we've deleted the box entirely."

Building on the success of industry-leading tools like AIPRO, Virtual Staging, and the fan-favorite Sound Smarter tool, EpiqueAI 2.0 introduces a new suite of groundbreaking features:

BrokerAI: Now smarter, faster, and more intuitive, providing instantaneous, expert-level answers to your most complex real estate questions.

EpiqueAI Coaches: Move beyond generic advice with on-demand, personalized business coaching in real-time to sharpen your skills and game-plan your next move.

ERIQ 2.0: Your upgraded Epique Real Estate Intelligence Quotient, now with enhanced market insights, predictive analytics, and AI-generated action plans to help you dominate your market.

EpiqueAI 2.0 is a testament to the company's philosophy of building technology that doesn't just support agents but empowers them to reach new heights of success.

Welcome to the future of real estate. Powered by AI. Built by Epique.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

