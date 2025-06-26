Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Provides Regulatory Update on ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters

GUELPH, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company, reports that it has received a letter from Health Canada noting that Health Canada is considering the classification of ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters and inviting Zentek to submit additional information regarding appropriate regulatory classification.

ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters were being assessed by the Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency ("PMRA") for registration under the Pest Control Products Act. On October 31, 2024, the Company announced that it had withdrawn its submission to PMRA for its ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters to pursue a more appropriate pathway to commercialization in Canada. Accordingly, on November 27, 2024, the Company announced its intention to market ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters as a Class I medical device under its existing MDEL, similar to its surgical masks.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same with HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) filters. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

Zentek, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triera Biosciences Ltd., has a global exclusive licence to the aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University, which is being jointly developed by Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

