Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - PowerTrade, the leading altcoin options exchange, has officially expanded its ultra-short-dated option offerings to include four major altcoins: BNB, DOGE, SOL and XRP. Traders can now access 10-minute and 1-hour expiries across these markets with zero fees, no liquidations, and over 10,000× effective leverage-on both the centralized PowerTrade platform and decentralized PowerDEX available on Base, Ethereum and Solana.
This comes on the heels of PowerTrade's initial launch of short-term BTC and ETH options and the introduction of PowerTrade Lite-a one-click interface designed to make options trading as intuitive as spot or perps. This rollout expands the availability of PowerTrade's PowerTrade Lite interface-a simplified UI where one click on the chart automatically selects the highest-ROI contract. No Greeks. No chains. Just instant exposure with one tap.
"With PowerTrade Lite and these new ultra-short expiries, traders can hit fast-moving altcoin setups harder and smarter-enjoying >10,000× notional leverage with zero risk of liquidation," said Founder and CEO Mario Gomez Lozada.
Why These Options Are a Game-Changer
|Feature
|Benefit
|>10,000× Effective Leverage
|Altcoin option premiums are often <0.1% of notional value
|Zero Liquidation Risk
|Max loss = premium paid. No margin, no liquidations, no stop-outs
|Lightning-Fast Expiries
|10-minute & 1-hour maturities for BNB, DOGE, XRP & SOL-perfect for fast trades
|One-Click Execution
|In Lite UI, just tap the chart. System picks the best strike/expiry instantly
|CEX & DEX Parity
|Trade on PowerTrade or permissionlessly on PowerDEX (Solana, Ethereum, Base)
How Traders Use Them
- News-Flash Plays - React to token-specific headlines in real time
- Altcoin Breakouts - Ride intraday momentum without the risk of liquidation
- "Lottery-Ticket" Calls & Puts - Small premiums, asymmetric upside
- Funding/Basis Hedges - Lock in exposure without rolling perps or paying funding
Launch Details
|Product
|Underlyings
|Expiries
|Venue Availability
|10-Minute Options
|BNB,DOGE, SOL, XRP
|New contracts every 10 minutes
|PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX
|1-Hour Options
|BNB, DOGE, SOL, XRP
|Top-of-hour listings
|PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX
Both products are live today. Traders can use the Lite interface at power.trade/lite or via the DEX at dex.power.trade/lite.
About PowerTrade
PowerTrade is the premier crypto-options venue, offering the deepest altcoin coverage, tightest spreads, and most flexible expiries in the market. With 100,000+ contracts across 80 altcoin option markets and seamless CEX/DEX access, PowerTrade empowers traders and institutions to express views and profit from volatility across the entire crypto ecosystem.
About PowerDEX
PowerDEX is PowerTrade's decentralized trading platform, providing non-custodial access to altcoin options. Available on Solana, Ethereum, and Base, PowerDEX gives users full control over assets with deep liquidity, privacy, and zero KYC.
