Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - PowerTrade, the leading altcoin options exchange, has officially expanded its ultra-short-dated option offerings to include four major altcoins: BNB, DOGE, SOL and XRP. Traders can now access 10-minute and 1-hour expiries across these markets with zero fees, no liquidations, and over 10,000× effective leverage-on both the centralized PowerTrade platform and decentralized PowerDEX available on Base, Ethereum and Solana.

This comes on the heels of PowerTrade's initial launch of short-term BTC and ETH options and the introduction of PowerTrade Lite-a one-click interface designed to make options trading as intuitive as spot or perps. This rollout expands the availability of PowerTrade's PowerTrade Lite interface-a simplified UI where one click on the chart automatically selects the highest-ROI contract. No Greeks. No chains. Just instant exposure with one tap.

"With PowerTrade Lite and these new ultra-short expiries, traders can hit fast-moving altcoin setups harder and smarter-enjoying >10,000× notional leverage with zero risk of liquidation," said Founder and CEO Mario Gomez Lozada.

Why These Options Are a Game-Changer

Feature Benefit >10,000× Effective Leverage Altcoin option premiums are often <0.1% of notional value Zero Liquidation Risk Max loss = premium paid. No margin, no liquidations, no stop-outs Lightning-Fast Expiries 10-minute & 1-hour maturities for BNB, DOGE, XRP & SOL-perfect for fast trades One-Click Execution In Lite UI, just tap the chart. System picks the best strike/expiry instantly CEX & DEX Parity Trade on PowerTrade or permissionlessly on PowerDEX (Solana, Ethereum, Base)

How Traders Use Them

News-Flash Plays - React to token-specific headlines in real time

- React to token-specific headlines in real time Altcoin Breakouts - Ride intraday momentum without the risk of liquidation

- Ride intraday momentum without the risk of liquidation "Lottery-Ticket" Calls & Puts - Small premiums, asymmetric upside

- Small premiums, asymmetric upside Funding/Basis Hedges - Lock in exposure without rolling perps or paying funding

Launch Details

Product Underlyings Expiries Venue Availability 10-Minute Options BNB,DOGE, SOL, XRP New contracts every 10 minutes PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX 1-Hour Options BNB, DOGE, SOL, XRP Top-of-hour listings PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX

Both products are live today. Traders can use the Lite interface at power.trade/lite or via the DEX at dex.power.trade/lite.

About PowerTrade

PowerTrade is the premier crypto-options venue, offering the deepest altcoin coverage, tightest spreads, and most flexible expiries in the market. With 100,000+ contracts across 80 altcoin option markets and seamless CEX/DEX access, PowerTrade empowers traders and institutions to express views and profit from volatility across the entire crypto ecosystem.

About PowerDEX

PowerDEX is PowerTrade's decentralized trading platform, providing non-custodial access to altcoin options. Available on Solana, Ethereum, and Base, PowerDEX gives users full control over assets with deep liquidity, privacy, and zero KYC.

