To Fix the Number of Directors of the Company at ten (99.14% votes for); Election of all of management's nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

Director Votes For Votes Against Percentage For Trace J. Arlaud 53,457,425 611,555 98.87% Matthew Coon Come 53,425,307 643,672 98.81% Rudi P. Fronk 53,235,868 833,110 98.46% M. Colin Joudrie 53,718,167 350,813 99.35% Melanie R. Miller 53,703,236 365,744 99.32% Clem A. Pelletier 53,720,659 348,321 99.36% Julie Robertson 53,700,508 368,471 99.32% John W. Sabine 50,297,813 3,771,166 93.03% Gary A. Sugar 53,761,058 307,921 99.43% Carol T. Willson 53,413,099 655,880 98.79%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year (98.29% votes for); Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration (98.64% votes for); Approve the adoption of a new By-law for the Corporation (63.44% votes for); Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation's approach on executive compensation (93.52% votes for).

A total of 16,457,945 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors, the approval of the adoption of the new By-Law or the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk noted the departure of long-time board members Mr. Jay Layman and Mr. Eliseo Gonzalez Urien and their new roles as Board advisors. Mr. Layman worked as President and COO for over 10 years and has served as a director of Seabridge for over 13 years. During his tenure he made significant contributions to the growth and strategic direction of Seabridge. Mr. Gonzalez-Urien is an accomplished and enthusiastic geologist who has made a remarkable contribution to the evolution of Seabridge, particularly to our exploration successes, since he first became a director 19 years ago. "Seabridge has been fortunate to have had the benefit of their guidance for such a long time and, on behalf of all of our shareholders, I thank them for all they have done for us." To facilitate a smooth transition at the Board level, both have agreed to serve as advisors to the board for an additional year.

At the same time, we are delighted to have Mr. Colin Joudrie join our board. Mr. Joudrie has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry in roles that will enable him to make a substantive contribution to the board's consideration of technical matters, joint venture negotiation and management of large project development, as well as property evaluation and acquisitions.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

