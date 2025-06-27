Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2025 01:14 Uhr
Epique Realty Announces New Team Benefit: Free Lofty Team Instance Now Available

Epique Realty and Lofty Expand Partnership to Supercharge Team Success with Free Lofty Team Platform

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 /

Building on one of the industry's most successful technology collaborations, Epique Realty today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Lofty, the all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform.

In a move designed to fuel team growth, all teams at Epique Realty will now receive a full-featured Lofty Team Instance-completely free of charge.

"Top-performing teams are engines of the real estate industry, and our job is to give them the highest-grade fuel," said Christopher Miller, COO of Epique Realty. "Providing a free, best-in-class team CRM through our incredible partners at Lofty isn't just another benefit; it's a strategic investment in our teams' scalability and profitability. We're removing a significant financial and operational barrier, allowing team leaders to focus on what they do best: coaching their agents and growing their business."

This powerful benefit unlocks a suite of collaborative tools essential for high-performance teams, including:

  • Sophisticated team lead routing to ensure speed-to-lead.

  • Shared client pipelines and collaborative Smart Plans.

  • Unified dashboards for tracking team-wide performance and goals.

This initiative is the latest example of Epique's commitment to investing in its agents' success at every stage of their career and redefining what true brokerage support looks like.

About Epique Realty
Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-announces-new-team-benefit-free-lofty-team-instance-now-available-1043615

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
