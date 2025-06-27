Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A40CFY | ISIN: CA3499421020 | Ticker-Symbol: F4S0
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 21:50
5,660 Euro
-0,35 % -0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6605,72026.06.
5,6405,70026.06.
27.06.2025 01:58 Uhr
Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna Reports Voting Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces the voting results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 188,888,907 common shares were represented at the meeting, accounting for 61.54% of Fortuna's issued and outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all matters of business, including the appointment of auditors and the election of all director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2025.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Jorge A. Ganoza159,475,98599.48%831,1980.52%
David Laing154,870,54296.61%5,436,6413.39%
Mario Szotlender154,344,77896.28%5,962,4053.72%
David Farrell148,807,29092.83%11,499,8937.17%
Alfredo Sillau158,876,29999.11%1,430,8840.89%
Kylie Dickson159,252,34099.34%1,054,8440.66%
Kate Harcourt159,513,56999.50%793,6150.50%
Salma Seetaroo159,228,95799.33%1,078,2270.67%


The Company's Voting Results Report has been filed under Fortuna's profile on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) and will be filed immediately after under Fortuna's profile on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov).

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and exploration activities in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit www.fortunamining.com (http://www.fortunamining.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com (mailto:info@fmcmail.com) | fortunamining.com (http://www.fortunamining.com/) | X (https://x.com/fortunamining) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunamining/) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunamining)

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93f795cf-33a5-4d4f-b13f-974253259afe (http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93f795cf-33a5-4d4f-b13f-974253259afe)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
