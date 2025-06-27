Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
WKN: A2QMA8 | ISIN: KYG9845C1069
Frankfurt
26.06.25 | 13:21
0,600 Euro
-9,77 % -0,065
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 06:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Yidu Tech's AI Agents Now Handle 20% of Hospital Tasks: Human-Machine Collaboration Model Showcased at Summer Davos

TIANJIN, China, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 24 to 26, the World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting of the New Champions was held in Tianjin. Artificial intelligence, as the new frontier of global economic growth, was one of the hottest topics of this year's forum.

Dialogue on the Theme of

Ms. Gong Rujing (Gong Yingying), Founder and Chairwoman of Yidu Tech, was invited to attend the forum as a representative of the AI healthcare industry and a Young Global Leader. In the themed dialogue "The AI+ Era," she joined Dr. Peter Koerte of Siemens AG, Zhu Min of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges and former IMF Deputy Managing Director, and Kenny Lam of Two Sigma, to discuss industry transformation driven by AI. The session was moderated by Azeem Azhar, CEO of Exponential View.

Yidu's Healthcare Innovation: From Data Infrastructure to AI-Driven Clinical Practice

Gong pointed out that aging populations pose major challenges to healthcare systems, she emphasized that structuring unstructured medical data is key to enabling AI in healthcare.

Over the past decade, Yidu Tech has invested heavily in data standardization, making medical data computable and actionable. Its core engine, YiduCore, has processed over 6 billion medical records-forming the foundation for AI-enabled healthcare.

With breakthroughs in large language models, this data governance capability is yielding exponential value. Yidu has developed a medical-domain LLM and launched the "AI Middleware Platform," implemented in over 30 tertiary hospitals in three months. Acting as an "AI Copilot Station," the platform supports doctors across the full clinical workflow-from pre-consultation to diagnosis and post-care-reducing workload and enhancing precision. From February to June 2025, the AI assistant built on the AI Middleware Platform assisted doctors in serving a total of 26,000 patients.

Human-Machine Collaboration: From Empowerment to Organizational Evolution

Gong believes AI remains in its early stages, and its success lies in deep human-technology synergy. To address varied clinical needs, Yidu enables doctors to build zero-code, modular smart assistants, shifting from tool-based support to co-created capabilities.

Internally, Yidu embraces AI to enhance adaptability and efficiency, with AI agents handling around 20% of routine work. Gong emphasizes that agility and resilience are more vital than technological advantage. China's large-scale medical scenarios give AI a unique edge, and Yidu will continue leveraging data and AI to drive more efficient, precise, and accessible healthcare.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719881/Dialogue_Theme_AI__Era.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yidu-techs-ai-agents-now-handle-20-of-hospital-tasks-human-machine-collaboration-model-showcased-at-summer-davos-302493006.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
