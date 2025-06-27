Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ein echter Gamechanger: Diese News kann den Grundstein für eine Neubewertung der Rock-Tech-Aktie legen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJV6 | ISIN: NL00150002Q7 | Ticker-Symbol: 05Y
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 08:01
1,496 Euro
+2,05 % +0,030
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4621,49608:02
1,4621,49608:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 07:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, June 27, 2025 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present at the following investor conferences:

mwb online Health Care Conference
Date: July 1, 2025
Presentation Time: 12:00 pm CEST
Attendees: Frank Weber, CEO; Julia Neugebauer, COO
Virtual conference
Link to conference https://research-hub.de/events/registration/2025-07-01-12-00/VVY-NA

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference
Date: July 14, 2025
Presentation Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 9:00 am EDT
Attendees: Frank Weber, CEO; Julia Neugebauer, COO
Virtual conference
Link to conference https://hcwevents.com/kidneyconference/

###

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon's most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease. www.vivoryon.com

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication
Email: IR@vivoryon.com

LifeSci Advisors
Sandya von der Weid
Tel: +41 78 680 05 38
Email: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher or Verena Schossmann
Tel: +49 175 8041816 / +49 151 219 412 77
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

Attachment

  • 20250627_conf July 2025_v_F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c6e65e1-b65d-4757-a501-56b6baa96b1a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.