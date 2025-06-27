Bioretec Ltd adjusts the terms and conditions of its stock option programs due to the completed rights issue

TAMPERE, Finland, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 27 June 2025 at 8.00 am EEST

As previously announced, Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company") has completed a rights issue (the "Offering"), in which a total of 6,156,618 new shares of the Company were subscribed for. The new shares subscribed for in the Offering have been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on 26 June 2025.

Under the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option programs, if Bioretec resolves, prior to the share subscriptions under each option program taking place, to issue new shares in accordance with the pre-emptive right of the shareholders, the holders of option rights shall be treated equally with the shareholders of the Company. Under the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option programs, the equal treatment shall be provided as determined by the Board of Directors, either by adjusting the number of shares to be issued or the subscription price of the shares to be issued or both. In order to ensure the equal treatment of the holders of option rights, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to adjust the subscription prices of the Company's new shares under the Company's existing stock option programs to account for the dilutive effect of the Offering.

The adjusted subscription prices are as follows:

Stock option program Prior subscription price (EUR) New subscription price (EUR) 2018-1A 1.50 1.42 2018-1B 1.50 1.42 2018-1C 2.25 2.13 2018-1D 2.25 2.13 2020-1A 2.25 2.13 2020-1B 3.00 2.84 2020-1C 3.75 3.55 2023-1 2.48 2.35 2025-1 2.79 2.64 2025-2 2.79 2.64

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The Company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is commercializing and?developing the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite - a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 10 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

