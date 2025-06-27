Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 16:36
52,45 Euro
-0,47 % -0,25
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 07:34 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S
26 June 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

This company announcement discloses the data of transaction(s) made in FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth") shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to FLSmidth and have given FLSmidth power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in FLSmidth shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons.

Mikko Keto, Chief Executive Officer of FLSmidth, has reported the sale of 20,000 shares at a total consideration of DKK 7,864,651.60 and now holds a total of 23,484 shares in the company. A statement showing more detailed trading in the shares issued by FLSmidth is provided below.

Towards FLSmidth, Mikko Keto has motivated his transaction as only pertaining to the fulfilment of certain tax obligations arising from vested shares allotted to him under the applicable long-term incentive plans.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 13-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8400621b-34c5-4106-b949-ddc5d63fd7c0)

