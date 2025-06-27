FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

26 June 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

This company announcement discloses the data of transaction(s) made in FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth") shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to FLSmidth and have given FLSmidth power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in FLSmidth shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons.

Mikko Keto, Chief Executive Officer of FLSmidth, has reported the sale of 20,000 shares at a total consideration of DKK 7,864,651.60 and now holds a total of 23,484 shares in the company. A statement showing more detailed trading in the shares issued by FLSmidth is provided below.

Towards FLSmidth, Mikko Keto has motivated his transaction as only pertaining to the fulfilment of certain tax obligations arising from vested shares allotted to him under the applicable long-term incentive plans.



