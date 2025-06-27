Amazing AI PLC Announces Bitcoin Treasury Policy Update

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AI) - AAI, a global fintech group specialising in online consumer loans, announces an update to its Bitcoin Treasury Policy. AAI is in discussions with one of the world's largest regulated custodians of bitcoin who are highly experienced in setting up Bitcoin Treasuries and act for over 1,500 institutional clients in over 50 countries and hold over 100 billion USD of assets on their platform as custodian. AAI's proposed custodian, which has the ability to buy at lower spreads over-the-counter compared to crypto exchanges, will facilitate all purchases of bitcoin and provide secure cold wallet storage for AAI's bitcoin, avoiding crypto exchange hot wallet risk.

Once engaged, the custodian will be able to provide financing against AAI's bitcoin providing AAI with the benefit of any appreciation in the value of the Bitcoin whilst also allowing it to leverage its bitcoin asset 50%. This can then be used to drive greater lending resources in its USA lending operation, which currently charges 59.9% per annum in the state of Georgia, and, in turn, revenues and profits. By way of example, if AAI was able to purchase £20 million of bitcoin in its Bitcoin Treasury, it could potentially borrow up to £10 million to lend out to consumers in Georgia, USA which the Board anticipate could be able to generate up to £5.99 million in additional recurring revenue to AAI per annum.

In addition, AAI is currently incorporating a 100% owned subsidiary company in the bitcoin friendly jurisdiction of Mauritius. This entity will serve a dual purpose for both acting as the entity that will buy and hold bitcoin and for potential future expansion into consumer lending emerging markets utilising fiat.

The Company will continue to focus on delivering its organic growth strategy centered on consumer lending and on exploring AI finance related services whilst growing a bitcoin treasury over the shorter-term. The Company intends to strategically allocate capital generated from its business operations and future fundraisings, with the aim of maintaining a treasury consisting of both traditional cash reserves and bitcoin.

The Company is exploring potential fundraising opportunities for this purpose, following which, the Directors anticipate being in a position to commence bitcoin acquisitions in July 2025.

Relevant material changes to its bitcoin treasury holdings and further updates on the Bitcoin Treasury Policy will be announced by the Company in a timely manner.

Paul Mathieson, CEO of Amazing AI plc said,"The key difference between Amazing AI plc and most other companies with Bitcoin Treasuries is that we have an underlying consumer loans business that will be able to leverage up the benefits of Bitcoin Treasury by utilising borrowed funds against our Bitcoin Treasury to increase revenue growth in our existing US lending business, future potential Philippines and African lending businesses and our best-of-breed AI finance related services business."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Amazing AI plc

Amazing AI plc (AAI) is an AI driven, consumer finance fintech innovator that leverages its regulated licensed lending and collections operations, experience and network to distribute best-of-breed AI finance related services globally, specifically focused on lending, collections and debt financing services. AAI operates under the consumer brand Mr. Amazing Loans in the United States with state consumer lending licenses/certificates of authority and an established track-record of lending, collections and regulatory compliance for over 14 years. AAI intends to investigate further utilisation of AI in its own US consumer lending operational processes and seek additional strategic collaborations, joint ventures and acquisitions in the AI sector globally, including in AI deception detection services to increase underwriting and collections performance. AAI also plans to investigate the potential to conduct its own enhanced product/service development, territory customisation and new service initiatives.

Important Notices

Amazing AI plc (the "Company") intends to hold treasury reserves and surplus cash in bitcoin. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency or crypto asset. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding bitcoin to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the "Financial Conduct Authority" or "FCA") considers investment in bitcoin to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. However, the Board of Directors of the Company consider bitcoin to be an appropriate store of value and growth for the Company's reserves and, accordingly, the Company is materially exposed to bitcoin. Such an approach is innovative, and the Board of Directors of the Company wish to be clear and transparent with prospective and actual investors in the Company on the Company's position in this regard.

The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA and cryptocurrencies (such as bitcoin) are unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of bitcoin can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of bitcoin holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise any future bitcoin exposure for the same as it paid in the first place or even for the value the Company ascribes to bitcoin positions due to these market movements. As bitcoin is unregulated, the Company is not protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Nevertheless, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken the decision to invest in bitcoin, and in doing so is mindful of the special risks bitcoin presents to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of bitcoin can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in bitcoin must be prepared to lose all money invested in bitcoin; (ii) the bitcoin market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell bitcoin at will. The ability to sell bitcoin depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) crypto assets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. In addition, there is a perception in some quarters that cyber-attacks are prominent which can lead to theft of holdings or ransom demands. The Board of Directors of the Company does not subscribe to such a negative view, especially in relation to bitcoin. However, prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do their own research before investing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

