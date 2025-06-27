PV module manufacturing capacity in Southeast Asia has reached 86. 5 GW across 61 active sites, according to Hong Kong-based quality assurance firm Sinovoltaics. The figures come from the company's latest "Southeast Asia Solar Supply Chain Map" report. Sinovoltaics, a technical compliance and quality assurance provider headquartered in Hong Kong, released its latest "Southeast Asia Solar Supply Chain Map," reporting that nameplate PV module production capacity in the region has reached 86. 5 GW across 61 active production projects. Available as a free download, the report includes sites producing ...

