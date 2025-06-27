Red Gold from Europe: Launch of EU co-funded Campaign promoting high-quality European and Italian Canned Tomatoes in the UK

NAPLES, Italy, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries - proudly announces the launch of its promotional campaign dedicated to showcasing the quality, safety, sustainability, and versatility of high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe and Italy in the United Kingdom. The campaign, co-funded by the European Commission, aims to educate consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating canned tomatoes into their daily diets while enhancing appreciation for traditional European agricultural practices.

In 2024, the United Kingdom's imports of canned tomatoes amounted to 745.4 million EUR. A good 680.7 million euros came from the European Union (+40.1 million compared to 2023) and of these 461.7 million from Italy (+25.6 million compared to 2023). In volume, in 2024, the United Kingdom imported 536,183 tonnes of canned tomatoes, of which 492,691 came from the European Union (and 337,097 tonnes from Italy). The volume of imports also increased compared to 2023, with + 21.7 tonnes imported from the EU (and + 14.3% tonnes from Italy). Both the quantities imported and their growth testify to the extent British consumers appreciate the quality, safety, sustainability and versatility of European products, Italian products in particular.

Quality and Safety First

The campaign highlights the rigorous quality standards upheld by European and Italian tomato producers. Each can of tomatoes is processed using only the finest, sun-ripened tomatoes, ensuring that consumers enjoy the best taste and nutrition every time. Thanks to uncompromising EU safety standards, these products are carefully processed and packaged to meet the highest hygiene levels-giving families across the UK confidence in every purchase.

Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability is at the heart of this initiative. ANICAV member companies leverage environmentally friendly farming practices and sustainable packaging solutions. By promoting responsible management of resources and reducing food waste, the campaign showcases how consumers can enjoy high-quality products while supporting initiatives that prioritise the health of our planet.

Versatility for Every Kitchen

The versatility of canned tomatoes is another key focus of the campaign. Whether making a quick weeknight dinner or experimenting with a new culinary creation, canned tomatoes offer endless possibilities. Find out more on our website for delicious recipes, cooking tips, and innovative serving suggestions, encouraging everyone - from busy families to gourmet enthusiasts - to discover the joy of cooking with canned European and Italian tomatoes.

Join Us in Celebrating Italian and EU Excellence

"We are excited to launch this campaign and share the exceptional qualities of European and Italian canned tomatoes with consumers in the UK," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's Director General. "As we focus on quality, safety, sustainability, and versatility, we invite everyone to embrace these wonderful products that have been a staple in Italian kitchens for generations and, we trust, will be even more in the future."

The promotional campaign will roll out across various platforms, including social media, online advertising, and in-store displays, ensuring that the message reaches a diverse audience.

For more information about the campaign and to explore the flavourful world of canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk/

