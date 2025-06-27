As a prototype, the Blatchford Lands virtual power plant (VPP) launches with 100 Sonnen batteries across the community, providing nearly 0. 5?MW of power and more than 2?MWh of storage capacity to support the Canadian energy grid. From pv magazine USA Landmark Homes, a specialist in sustainable home construction, built a new VPP in collaboration with utility EPCOR, electricity retailer Solartility, energy storage provider Sonnen, and the University of Alberta. The energy storage in the VPP, provided by Sonnen, provides the community and its residents with emergency back-up power, daily management ...

