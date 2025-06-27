Summer is for unwinding, not for doing chores. Starting today, Tineco is offering exclusive discounts on its best-selling products to make cleaning faster, more efficient-and almost enjoyable. Stylish, smart, and high-performing, these vacuums and floor washers are designed to elevate your daily routine while helping you save money.

Tineco Launches Prime Day Offers: Make This Summer Chore-Free

Enjoy these offers from June 28 to July 11, 2025, exclusively on Tineco's Amazon Store, and unlock an additional 5% off with promo code TINPRIME25

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra(Original price: €699 Prime Day: €429)

Perfect for cleaning under low furniture, this floor washer stands out with its 180° Stretch Technology, ultra-slim head, and long-lasting battery. It vacuums and mops in one step, with optimal maneuverability for both wide-open spaces and tight corners.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6(Original price: €599 Prime Day: €389)

Compact and agile, this model combines Stretch technology with a lightweight design-ideal for everyday cleaning. It offers strong suction, ease of use, and daily space-saving convenience.

PURE ONE S9 Artist(Original price: €899 Prime Day: €699)

Designed for precise, high-end cleaning, the PURE ONE S9 Artist blends powerful suction, smart dirt detection via iLoop sensor, and sleek design. A top choice for modern and demanding interiors.

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus(Original price: €459 Prime Day: €359)

This stick vacuum features a smart 3-in-1 station that charges, empties, and self-cleans the unit. A hygienic, hassle-free solution that's always ready to go.

CARPET ONE Cruiser(Original price: €699 Prime Day: €559)

Specifically designed for carpet cleaning, this model offers powerful suction and ultra-fast drying thanks to PowerDry technology-perfect for deep cleaning without the wait.

Offers available on Amazon until July 11, 2025

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

