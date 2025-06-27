Original-Research: Samara Asset Group - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Samara Asset Group Company Name: Samara Asset Group ISIN: MT0001770107 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Hold from: 27.06.2025 Target price: EUR 2.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Ready to scale // Renewed business structure; chg.



Topic: Since our last update, Samara has transformed into a global holding company with a portfolio of high-growth opportunities across disruptive sectors and innovative technologies. At a glance:



New business structure. With the aim to generate outsized returns that are built on diversification across asset classes, Samara restructured its business in three pillars: "Funds", "Private & Listed Equity" and "Bitcoin". While "Funds" is basically a VC and PE fund-of-fund strategy intending to select best-inclass funds representing 58% of the Gross Asset Value (GAV) of the Group, "Private&Listed Equity" aggregates with 27% of the GAV Samara's selected direct investments into global listed and private companies with a high potential for reasonable returns (i.e. Northern Data, a.o.). The third pillar "Bitcoin" (15% of GAV) stands for Samara's Bitcoin Treasury of which the majority is managed in the "Samara Alpha BTC+ fund' - a Bitcoin denominated, actively-managed fund of digital asset strategies. On the next pages we take a closer look at the different business segments.



Strong development in FY24. The NAV increased by 28% yoy in FY24 to € 245m (dividend payments in FY23 of € 74m are included), mainly driven by the strong development of Bitcoin (by 127% to $ 96.000; 540 BTC hold in FY24) and Northern Data (by 69% yoy to € 44.35; ~1.15m shares held as of today) in FY24, but also by the strong performance of other investments. Overall, Samara invested € 90.8m in FY24.



First Bond issuance. In order to seize investment opportunities, Samara issued its first bond in Q4'24, raising € 20m at 3m Euribor + 7.50% and a 5-year term. The proceeds are used to invest into Samara's diversified and alternative asset fund portfolio and BTC, as Samara's strategic treasury reserve asset.



Looking into FY25, Samara should strongly benefit from the recent BTC performance hitting a new ATH compensating for the stock price performance of ND that decreased by c. 44% since FY24 (i.e. mainly due to BTC dip and tariff war). As all the other fund investments are assumed to be illiquid by nature without any substantial changes of price since FY24, we see the fair NAV at € 215m, not pricing in any potential or hidden reserves of non-listed assets (i.e. Plasma).



HOLD with an unchanged PT of € 2.00 based on our SOTP.



