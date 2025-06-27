A European team from industry and academia is integrating organic solar cells into woven polyester textiles for outdoor use, such as in tents or canopies. The Suntex project also focuses on improving the durability and efficiency of organic photovoltaics. European researchers from industry and academia are integrating organic thin-film photovoltaic cells (OPV) into woven textiles for use in lightweight outdoor structures, such as tents or canopies. The Suntex project includes work on improving OPV durability and efficiencies. It is a three-year €2. 13 million ($2. 47 million) Eurostars-funded ...

