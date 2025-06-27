Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
PR Newswire
27.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
Holiston Media Ltd: Leading Names Top the Winners List in Online Money Awards 2025

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media is proud to announce the winners of the Online Money Awards 2025, honouring the outstanding platforms, services, and individuals shaping the future of trading, investing, and wealth management.

Held in partnership with The Armchair Trader, the 2025 awards was the most successful to date, with over 200 companies nominated and an exceptional record number of 9000 verified public votes cast. Now in its fourth year, the Online Money Awards continues to grow in scale and influence, reflecting the evolving priorities of private investors and the wider digital finance community.

"The strength and depth of entries this year has been truly impressive," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "With fierce competition across many categories, the 23 winners announced today have demonstrated remarkable innovation, service excellence, and market leadership."

The Online Money Awards 2025 winners are:

Trading

  • Best AI Trading Tools - 4XC
  • Best Spread Betting Provider - Trade Nation
  • Best CFD Provider - EBC Financial Group
  • Best Forex Provider - FP Markets
  • Best Multi-Asset Broker - Vantage
  • Best Overall Trading Platform - XTB Online Investing
  • Best Customer Service - Vantage
  • Best Trading Tools - FP Markets

Investing

  • Best Advisory Service - St. James's Place
  • Best SIPP Provider - Barclays Smart Investor
  • Best Investment Platform - interactive investor
  • Best Stocks and Shares ISA Provider - Charles Stanley Direct
  • Best Overall Fund Group - Schroders
  • Best Overall Investment Trust Group - Aberdeen
  • Best Investment Trust for Growth - Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd
  • Best Investment Trust for Income - Aberdeen Equity Income Trust
  • Best ETF Provider - WisdomTree Europe
  • Best Active ETF Provider - ARK Invest Europe
  • Best Passive ETF Provider - iShares by BlackRock
  • Best ETF Newcomer - Eurizon SLJ Asset Management
  • Best SmallCap Broker - Panmure Liberum

Listed Businesses

  • Main Market Company of the Year - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  • AIM Market Company of the Year - Greatland Gold plc

The Armchair Trader, a leading authority in personal finance and investing, has played a central role in promoting the awards. "We're always eager to spotlight companies delivering real value to investors and traders," said Michael Morton, Founder of The Armchair Trader. "Our involvement in the Online Money Awards allows us to stay closely connected to the very best in the market."

The 2025 awards were supported by 4XC, EBC Financial Group, FP Markets, Trade Nation, and Vantage.

To view the full list of winners, visit: www.onlinemoneyawards.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-names-top-the-winners-list-in-online-money-awards-2025-302485070.html

