Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA): GTIA announces 2025 UK & Ireland Spotlight Award Winners

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five individuals and five organizations who have displayed outstanding commitment, dedication and leadership in advancing the IT channel have been announced as winners of the 2025 UK & Ireland Spotlight Awards, by the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA), the nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel.

Recipients were honoured last night at the GTIA UK & Ireland Community Forum & Spotlight Awards recognition reception and dinner hosted by GTIA at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, UK.

"Congratulations to the 2025 UK & Ireland Spotlight winners for their commitment, engagement and leadership to help drive positive change within the GTIA member community but also across the entire tech ecosystem," said MJ Shoer, GTIA chief community officer. "We proudly join all our members in celebrating their achievements and express our deep gratitude for their contributions over the last 12 months."

GTIA honours these industry leaders with the 2025 UK & Ireland Spotlight Awards:

John Fisher, managing director, Westway IT Ltd, received the Future LeaderAward for his demonstrated accomplishments and innovation as an emerging leader in the IT channel.

Amanda Stewart, chief technical officer, Illuminate Technology, received the Advancing Women in Technology Leadership Award for her significant contributions as an advocate and role model for women in technology.

Hollie Whittles, information security & HR director, Purple Frog Systems, received the Community Leadership Award for her outstanding engagement, professionalism and passion in her support for GTIA initiatives.

Kristian Wright, CEO, enhanced.io andBrad Fraser, CEO of Infoprotect UK, received the Cybersecurity Leadership Award for their outstanding commitment, leadership, passion and professionalism in their support for GTIA Cybersecurity Programs through active engagement and thought leadership around cybersecurity.

Enhanced.io was awarded the Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award for the IT management organization's impact and dedication in helping others navigate evolving IT needs in a respectful and diverse environment.

Autonomate was awarded the MSP/Solution Provider Award for the MSP's commitment to demonstrating leadership, excellence and innovation toward their organization and clients.

Acronis was awarded the Innovative Vendor Award for the vendor's effective implementation of innovation driving significant change within their organization and industry.

Stock in the Channel was awarded the Innovative Distributor Award for the distributor's role in transforming their organization and the broader industry through innovative solutions.

Telev8 Ltd was awarded the Associate Member Award for the organization's positive impact on the lives and careers of others in the tech ecosystem and active engagement as a GTIA member organization.

More information about the Spotlight Awards, including the nomination and selection process, can be found at gtia.org.

