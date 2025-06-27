OKX Launches in Spain at 'Mild Mild West' Event

MADRID, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has officially launched its fully regulated centralized crypto exchange in Spain, via MiCA passporting. This milestone gives Spanish users access to deep liquidity spot trading, staking, trading bots, and more than 270 cryptocurrencies, including 60+ crypto-Euro pairs, within a secure, transparent, and compliant framework.

The OKX platform includes standout features such as crypto earn products, automated trading bots, and a roadmap of localized offerings designed for the Spanish market. Combining a strong focus on regulation and customer experience, OKX brings powerful infrastructure with fully localized customer support.

"As a top market in the EEA, Spain is strategically important and plays a key role in our regional growth," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "Spanish customers now have access to a suite of crypto products and services that cater to the needs of the Spanish community, focusing on convenience, low trading fees and seamless Euro deposits and withdrawals. This is just the beginning of our journey, and we're looking forward to building trust and becoming a mainstay here."

The launch in Spain follows a year of significant global momentum for OKX. Over the past 12 months, the company has seen a double-digit percentage increase in active users, a substantial rise in assets under management (AUM), and a more than 30% growth in workforce across the EEA. OKX continues to build out its presence in Europe with a firm focus on regulatory compliance, innovation, and user protection.

To mark the launch, OKX hosted an exclusive event in Madrid featuring the premiere of Mild Mild West, a short film challenging outdated stereotypes of crypto as the "wild west" and highlighting the industry's evolution toward regulation and trust.

OKX is MiCA-compliant and was among the first global exchanges to meet this new regulatory standard, and has now started passporting its products and services via its license from Malta. On June 16 OKX hosted exclusive launch events in Berlin, Germany and Warsaw, Poland, to officially announce its fully localized platform in the markets.

The company also publishes monthly Proof of Reserves, leading the industry in transparency and user protection. With 31 consecutive monthly snapshots, OKX continues to raise the bar for industry reporting standards.

OKX continues to invest in long-term partnerships that reflect its commitment to transparency and trust. The company is the Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club and a primary sponsor of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, two of the most respected names in global sport. These partnerships provide powerful platforms for global engagement and market activations, including initiatives tailored specifically for fans and users in Europe.

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis.

