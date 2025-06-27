Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announces new research on the rapid growth and shifting usage patterns of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services in the United States.

Buy Now, Pay Later Usage Rises Sharply in U.S. as Digital Retailers Optimise for Gen Z Spending Behaviours

Recent data compiled by Digital Silk shows that 60% of U.S. consumers have used BNPL options, up from 38% in 2021. This spike is largely attributed to Gen Z and Millennial shoppers who are using these flexible payment solutions to manage everyday purchases, with 70% of Gen Z adults reportedly relying on BNPL to cover basic needs such as groceries and utilities.

The growth of BNPL is particularly noteworthy among younger age groups. In 2023 alone, 48% of Gen Z and 47% of Millennials reported using BNPL, compared to just 23% of Baby Boomers. As inflation continues to impact household budgets, brands are rethinking their checkout and financing strategies to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The Digital Checkout is Becoming a Key Differentiator

"Digital-first brands are increasingly adapting their user journeys to include flexible payment options that may help reduce cart abandonment and encourage repeat purchases," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This research shows how essential it is for retailers to prioritise payment UX to meet the behavioural expectations of Gen Z and Millennial consumers."

Key Insights from the Report

The BNPL market in the U.S. was valued at $5.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $9.2 billion by 2030 , according to Grand View Research

and is expected to grow to , according to Grand View Research 85% of U.S. retailers now offer some form of BNPL option at checkout

now offer some form of BNPL option at checkout 57% of BNPL users said they would abandon a cart if a flexible payment option wasn't available

Digital Silk's article, "Buy Now, Pay Later Statistics: 2024 Trends for U.S. Retailers", compiles and analyses the latest usage and market statistics to help businesses understand how BNPL may influence checkout experiences and customer retention in 2024 and beyond.

Implications for U.S. Retailers

Retailers exploring new ecommerce strategies may consider that BNPL integration has the potential to:

Increase conversion rates by offering short-term, interest-free installments

Attract younger, budget-conscious shoppers

Help meet customer expectations for flexibility and transparency

While BNPL options may offer advantages to both brands and consumers, the data suggests that businesses must evaluate risks carefully and ensure compliance with upcoming federal regulations on consumer credit practices.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and digital marketing services to help improve visibility.

