Premier Energies has commissioned a 1. 2 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell line at Fab City in Hyderabad, India, increasing its total cell manufacturing capacity to 3. 2 GW. From pv magazine India Premier Energies has commissioned a new 1. 2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad. The facility delivers cell efficiencies above 25% with advanced 16-busbar architecture allowing higher power density and energy yield under real-world conditions. The new line boosts Premier's solar cell capacity from 2 GW to 3. 2 GW. The company is currently working on enhancing ...

