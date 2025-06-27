Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Special Shareholder Meeting held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 10am (AWST) in Perth, Australia (the Meeting).

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated May 27, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 57,921,197 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 22.92% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.

The Glenburgh Gold Project features a Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.3Mt at 1.0 g/t Au (510,100 ounces of contained gold)1.

The Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,005,000 ounces at 6.1g/t Au2 showcasing Benz's focus on high-grade, high-margin assets in premier mining jurisdictions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/257063_024171b9646ae8bb_001full.jpg

For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.

Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Dr Marat Abzalov. Dr Abzalov, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing as a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#202718). Dr Abzalov has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Dr Abzalov owns shares in Benz Mining Corp.

Historical Mineral Resource Estimates

All mineral resource estimates in respect of the Glenburgh Project in this news release are considered to be "historical estimates" as defined under NI 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). These historical estimates are not considered to be current and are not being treated as such. These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC Code) and have not been reported in accordance with NI 43-101. A qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) (Qualified Person) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources. A Qualified Person would need to review and verify the scientific information and conduct an analysis and reconciliation of historical data in order to verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Resolution Resolution Result Voting Method Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/ Abstained For Against Withheld/ Abstained Discretion 1(a). Ratification of Prior Issue of 6,589,939 Tranche 1 Placement CDI's under LR 7.1 Passed Poll 56,213,172

98.01% 22,000

0.04% 1,120,335

1.95% 56,213,172

98.01% 22,000

0.04% 1,120,335

1.95% - 1(b). Ratification of Prior Issue of 22,132,061 Tranche 1 Placement CDI's under LR 7.1A Passed Poll 57,303,172

99.91% 22,000

0.04% 30,335

0.05% 57,303,172

99.91% 22,000

0.04% 30,335

0.05% - 2. Approval of Issue of Tranche 2 Placement CDIs to Spartan Passed Poll 57,868,862

99.91% 22,000

0.04% 30,335

0.05% 57,868,862

99.91% 22,000

0.04% 30,335

0.05% -

Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting.

1 Indicated: 13.5Mt at 1.0g/t Au for 430.7koz; Inferred: 2.8Mt at 0.9g/t Au for 79.4koz. See Historical Mineral Resource Estimates, below

2 Indicated: 1.3Mt at 9.0g/t Au for 384koz; Inferred: 3.8Mt at 5.1g/t Au for 621koz.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257063

SOURCE: Benz Mining Corp.