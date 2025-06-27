Researchers in India say that photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) systems offer greater performance stability than conventional PV systems in hot climates. Using irradiance and temperature data, the team applied a Random Forest model that predicted efficiency classes with 97% accuracy. A research group in India has experimentally compared the performance of PV and PVT systems under real-world conditions and found that PVT installations offer significant stability advantages, particularly in hot climates. The team set up both systems on a rooftop at an undisclosed location. The setup included PV and PVT ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...