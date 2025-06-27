Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
27.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo to Regularly Hold Hands-on Workshops of Dyeing, Traditional Craft Rooted in Shinjuku, in July Together with Shinjuku Textile Dyers Association

-Creating Value of Hotel Stay through Experience of Japanese Culture-

TOKYO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. will regularly hold workshops to experience dyeing to enjoy the tradition of Shinjuku, starting July 9 (Wednesday), 2025, so that participants can learn and experience the charm of the local dyeing industry in a casual way. In Shinjuku, home to a traditional dyeing industry inheriting the dyeing culture from the Edo period (1603-1867), the hotel will offer workshops to experience dyeing, exhibitions of kimono, etc., and Shinjuku-motif goods for sale.

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.com/offers/somemono.html

During the workshop, participants can learn stencil and tie-dyeing firsthand from artisans in cooperation with the Shinjuku Textile Dyers Association, a local master group, enjoy displays of brightly colored festive kimonos owned by the Shinjuku City and buy goods of the "Azalee" brand originated from Shinjuku so that people including foreign visitors may create the value of hotel stays.

At the "Tie-dyeing and stencil dyeing experience," participants can learn firsthand from artisans of the Shinjuku Textile Dyers Association.

Dates: July 9 (Wednesday), August 8 (Friday), September 27 (Saturday) and October (TBD), 2025

Click here for details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202506231046-O3-XPK87R5F.pdf

Some 15 brightly colored festive kimonos owned by the Shinjuku City will be displayed inside the hotel building.

Image1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202506231046/_prw_PI1fl_iq5Ae1qs.jpg

Period: From July 9 (Wednesday) to August 8 (Friday), 2025
Venue: 3F Lobby, South Tower

The Azalee brand originated in Shinjuku will sell tote bags, pouches, hand towels, and business card holders with a motif of azaleas, the flower of Shinjuku City.

Image2:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202506231046/_prw_PI3fl_09ezIF8q.jpg

Image3:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202506231046/_prw_PI4fl_0c21I47S.jpg

Dates: July 9 (Wednesday), August 8 (Friday), September 27 (Saturday) and October (TBD), 2025

Venue: 3F Lobby, South Tower

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202506231046-O1-Tx12373M.pdf

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202506231046-O2-Gm1t14qt.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keio-plaza-hotel-tokyo-to-regularly-hold-hands-on-workshops-of-dyeing-traditional-craft-rooted-in-shinjuku-in-july-together-with-shinjuku-textile-dyers-association-302492972.html

