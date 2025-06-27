On request of Terranor Group AB (publ), company registration number 559525-3732, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from June 30, 2025. The decision is conditional upon that the liquidity requirements for the share are met.

The company has 20,000,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares



Short name: TERNOR Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 20,000,000 ISIN code: SE0025159023 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 411169 Company Registration Number: 559525-3732 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services



Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 30 2025 up and including 1 July 2025 i.e. trading will begin before all the conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 25 and page 91 in the prospectus.



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (8) 5886 86 63.