As from June 30, 2025, Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ) will change issuer name and ticker.
Company name is Calviks AB (publ)
Old issuer name: Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ)
New issuer name: Calviks AB (publ)
Old symbol: JOBS
New symbol: CALVIK
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
