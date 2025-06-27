Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DKD2 | ISIN: SE0017564800 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6T
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:02
2,650 Euro
-0,75 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOB SOLUTION SWEDEN HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOB SOLUTION SWEDEN HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOB SOLUTION SWEDEN
JOB SOLUTION SWEDEN HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOB SOLUTION SWEDEN HOLDING AG2,650-0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.