As from June 30, 2025, Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ) will change issuer name and ticker.



Company name is Calviks AB (publ)



Old issuer name: Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ)

New issuer name: Calviks AB (publ)





Old symbol: JOBS

New symbol: CALVIK





Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280





