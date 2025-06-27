Anzeige
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 918629 | ISIN: FI0009800098 | Ticker-Symbol: V5W
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
Afarak Group Plc: Afarak Group Sells Zeerust Mine Assets

07:00 London, 09:00 Helsinki, 27 June 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SELLS ZEERUST MINE ASSETS

Stock Exchange Release

The Board of Directors of Afarak has approved the arrangement for the sale of Zeerust's Chrome Mine Limited plant, assets and mining right. Zeerust is a South African company which holds the Chrome mine located in the North West province at approximately 35 kilometers east of the Bushveld Complex. The buyer is PLANTCOR MINING AND PLANT HIRE (PTY) LTD, a private company with limited liability, duly registered and incorporated in accordance with the laws of South Africa (the "Transaction").

The signing of the Transaction has taken place. The total purchase price for the Transaction is ZAR 40 million (around 2 million euro) and will be paid in the next five working days.

The transaction will have a positive effect on the Group's financial result in 2025 and will contribute to facilitating working capital management.

Helsinki, June 27, 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
