Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKJL | ISIN: FR0013153541 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMM
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 09:20
2,255 Euro
-1,31 % -0,030
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAISONS DU MONDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAISONS DU MONDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3252,33511:34
2,3252,33511:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 18:54 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAISONS DU MONDE: 2025 Combined General Meeting Minutes

PRESS RELEASE
Nantes, June 26, 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 26 JUNE 2025
All resolutions adopted by a very large majority

John Browett, appointed Independent Director, elected Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Combined General Meeting of Maisons du Monde shareholders convened on June 26, 2025, chaired by Françoise Gri and attended by members of the Board of Directors and the statutory auditors.

The quorum for the General Meeting was 76.08%.

Shareholders adopted by a very large majority all resolutions submitted for their vote, including:

  • Approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2024, as well as the appropriation of profit proposed by the Board of Directors.
  • Evolution of the Board of Directors' composition with the renewal of Cécile Cloarec's mandate as an independent director, the appointment of Casa Holdings (Majorelle) and Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund as directors, and the appointment of John Browett as an independent director.

At the close of this meeting, the newly constituted Board of Directors comprises 58% independent members, with each of the Group's two main shareholders retaining two seats on the Board.

The Board of Directors meeting, which followed the General Meeting, appointed John as Chairman of the Board. John brings to Maisons du Monde Group over 25 years of experience leading prominent retail companies, both in the United Kingdom and internationally. His career notably includes roles as CEO of Dunelm Group plc, a major player in the furniture and home décor sector.

François-Melchior de Polignac stated: "I'm delighted to welcome John to the Board. His considerable experience in the retail sector, particularly in furniture and home décor, and his leadership expertise will be essential assets to help us drive the transformation of our Group. I sincerely thank Françoise Gri for her invaluable support, notably in developing and structuring the Inspire Everyday plan, which is our roadmap today."

John Browett declared: "I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by both the shareholders and the Board of Directors of Maisons du Monde. My immediate objective as Chairman, alongside the entire Board and François-Melchior, will be to leverage my expertise and experience to accelerate the company's transformation."

The presentation made at the General Meeting, the detailed voting results, and the video recording of the meeting are available on the Maisons du Monde website https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag

Financial calendar

25 July 2025 Half-Year 2025 Results

23 October 2025 Q3 2025 Sales

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com


Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Denis Lamoureux

 Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
investor.relations@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.