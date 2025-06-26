Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025
26.06.2025 21:12 Uhr
LightWave Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $215,625,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Dallas, TX, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightWave Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 21,562,500 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "LWACU". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LWAC" and "LWACW," respectively.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and the simultaneous private placement of units to pursue and consummate a business combination with one or more businesses.

BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Roberts and Ryan, Inc. is acting as co-manager.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street New York, New York 10022, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com, or by accessing the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LightWave Acquisition Corp.

LightWave Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any sector, the Company will primarily focus on target businesses in the technology industry. The Company's management team is led by Robert M. Bennett, its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), and William W. Bunker, its Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board includes Robert Hochberg, Charlotte S. Blechman, and Allen C. Dickason.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company's search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Robert Bennett
Chief Executive Officer
rbennett@firstlex.com


