Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd: 5G-A Users Reach 10 Million in China: Huawei Showcases 5G-A Development and Value of Scenario-based AI

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Shanghai 2025, Huawei showcased new developments in 5G Advanced (5G-A) experience monetization and scenario-based services powered by AI agents. The company's exhibition at this year's event has been titled "Accelerating the Intelligent World" as they intend to meet with global carriers, industry partners, and opinion leaders to discuss new paths for carrier development that focus on creating value using AI.

Huawei's showcase is focusing on their latest innovations in three areas:

Services: Huawei is expected to announce the success of a number of 5G-A experience monetization and scenario-based AI application (AItoX) projects they have carried out in collaboration with China's three major carriers.

Infrastructure: Huawei is hosting presentations by their carrier partners on their recent experience in building AI-centric networks. The company also launches a new comprehensive AI Ultra-Broadband (AI UBB) solution that covers all network layers from home broadband to transport networks. The solution comes with end-to-end built-in computing power and comprehensive performance enhancements aimed at accelerating network evolution towards higher-level autonomy, which will in turn improve AI application experience and enable business growth.

Operations: Huawei and China's three major carriers jointly share their latest best achievements in intelligent wireless network operations and intelligent home broadband operations.

Commercial 5G-A adoption is expected to accelerate in a number of regions in 2025, including China, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Carriers in these regions are actively exploring experience monetization models.

Eric Xu, Huawei's Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman, gave a keynote on pathways for driving growth in the telecoms industry. Xu began his speech by sharing observations about the current status of the telecoms industry: "After nearly four decades of rapid growth, the industry has entered a period of steady development, while facing some challenges to new growth."

He proceeded to expand on four potential pathways to growth:

Ramping up for changes in user needs and meeting new demands with high growth potential

Boosting HD video supply and consumption through coordinated efforts across the ecosystem

Bringing 5G to every car for new growth in intelligent connected vehicles

Bringing FTTR to micro and small businesses to make the most of opportunities in AI

"Of course, every carrier is different," concluded Xu. "Their markets are different, their business environment is different - and so is their competitive landscape. So the pathways to growth are different, too. We're ready and willing to work together, helping carriers explore opportunities unique to them and carve out the right pathways to long-term, sustainable growth."

China has emerged as a global pioneer in 5G-A, with 5G-A already available in over 300 of its cities. Carriers now offer 5G-A mobile plans in more than 30 Chinese provinces and the country currently has over 10 million 5G-A users. Carriers in China, the Middle East, and other regions are also exploring the new value framework for experience monetization by introducing premium upgrade initiatives. 5G-A offers users ultra-fast networks and fuels intelligent transformation in multiple sectors, including smart living, transportation, and manufacturing.

The communications industry is facing significant disruption thanks to AI-driven innovation. The success of new experience monetization models also indicates the industry will soon enter a new era of growth.

Carriers are uniquely positioned to embrace this surge in AI and explore new AI applications because of their inherent strengths in cloud, network, intelligence, and computing. They are using AI to transform their services, infrastructure, and operations, which is unlocking new drivers for business growth.

Many carriers are rebranding themselves as providers of personalized and integrated, AI agents that are accessible to consumers. Within the smart home market, they are upgrading existing services by enabling coordination between various smart devices to enhance smart home companionship. Carriers are also moving into the in-vehicle services market by integrating AI agents with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies to create smart, mobile third spaces. For businesses, they are upgrading their capabilities by enhancing computing-network services and model-based services to empower operations.

