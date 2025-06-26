Enerpac Tool Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Continuing Operations Highlights*

Net sales were $159 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year, with a 2.0% increase in organic sales. 1

Operating profit margin was 20.0% and adjusted operating profit margin was 24.1%.

Net earnings were $22.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $27.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.9%.

Returned approximately $14 million to shareholders through share repurchases.



MILWAUKEE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the "Company" or "Enerpac") today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2025.

"Enerpac's results in the third quarter continued to reflect our ability to outperform the soft industrial sector with organic revenue growth of 2% and total revenue growth of 6%," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "While we are cognizant of continuing economic uncertainty and geopolitical risk, we believe Enerpac is well suited to navigate the current environment given our brand strength, breadth and depth of product offering, extensive channel partner network, strong balance sheet, continuous improvement process (PEP), implementation of Enerpac Commercial Excellence (ECX), and customer-focused innovation."

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2025 May 31,

2024 May 31,

2025 May 31,

2024 Net Sales $158.7 $150.4 $449.4 $430.8 Net Earnings 22.0 22.6 64.7 58.8 Diluted EPS 0.41 0.41 1.18 1.07 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.51 0.47 1.29 1.22 Adjusted EBITDA 41.0 39.7 109.1 108.9

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons

"Given the continued economic uncertainty and challenging industrial backdrop, we took restructuring actions during the quarter to further align our cost base," said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We also implemented price increases and surcharges in an effort to mitigate the impact of direct material cost increases."

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $158.7 million compared to $150.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.5%. On an organic basis, sales increased 2.0% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic growth of 1.5% and 18.7% growth at Cortland Biomedical.

Net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 5.1%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of DTA. On an organic basis, IT&S product and service revenue increased 1.0% and 3.4%, respectively.

Gross profit margin declined 140 basis points year-over-year to 50.4% due to continued pressure on service margins from the project mix and the inclusion of DTA. However, service business margins improved sequentially following actions taken earlier this year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $47.0 million increased $3.3 million year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expense was driven primarily by restructuring charges totaling $5.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted SG&A expense, excluding restructuring and M&A charges, was $40.4 million, down from $40.6 million in the year-ago period.

Third quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $22.0 million and $0.41 respectively, compared to $22.6 million and $0.41, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $41.0 million compared to $39.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points year-over-year to 25.9% due to the gross margin changes discussed above, partially offset by the improvement in adjusted SG&A and higher contribution from Cortland Biomedical.



Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 the Company has generated $56.0 million in cash from operating activities as compared to $37.0 million in the year-ago period, an increase of approximately $19 million. Capital expenditures through the first nine months of fiscal 2025 were $16.4 million as compared to $5.0 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) May 31, 2025 February 28, 2025 May 31, 2024 Cash Balance $140.5 $119.5 $132.4 Debt Balance $190.9 $192.1 $195.7 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 0.4x 0.5x 0.5x

Net debt on May 31, 2025, was $50.4 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.4x. The company repurchased approximately 330,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 for a total of $14.0 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Outlook

"Based on year-to-date results, the Company is maintaining its full-year guidance, with the expectation of delivering towards the lower half of the range in light of current macroeconomic conditions," added Kozik. The Company's fiscal 2025 guidance includes net sales of $610 million to $625 million in fiscal 2025, representing growth of 3% to 6%. The forecast anticipates organic sales growth of approximately 0% to 2%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $160 million, and free cash flow between $85 million to $95 million.

Relocation to Downtown Milwaukee

"During the third quarter, we completed the relocation to Enerpac's new headquarters in downtown Milwaukee," concluded Sternlieb. "We are already enjoying the benefits of our new space, including creating a more vibrant, collaborative environment. Our R&D organization is also seeing the impact of the investment in our new and expanded Innovation Lab, which is enabling faster prototyping and a more rapid product development process."

1Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying this release.

2Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) May 31, August 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,506 $ 167,094 Accounts receivable, net 113,219 104,335 Inventories, net 87,377 72,887 Other current assets 41,479 27,942 Total current assets 382,581 372,258 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,913 40,285 Goodwill 287,630 269,597 Other intangible assets, net 48,241 36,058 Other long-term assets 56,739 59,130 Total assets $ 828,104 $ 777,328 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,250 $ 5,000 Trade accounts payable 45,702 43,368 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,627 25,856 Income taxes payable 3,437 5,321 Other current liabilities 49,004 49,848 Total current liabilities 132,020 129,393 Long-term debt, net 184,627 189,503 Deferred income taxes 7,975 3,696 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 8,501 10,073 Other long-term liabilities 56,756 52,684 Total liabilities 389,879 385,349 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 10,792 10,847 Additional paid-in capital 239,739 235,660 Retained earnings 298,078 261,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (110,384 ) (116,398 ) Stock held in trust (3,576 ) (3,777 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,576 3,777 Total shareholders' equity 438,225 391,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 828,104 $ 777,328

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 158,661 $ 150,389 $ 449,385 $ 430,796 Cost of products sold 78,758 72,506 221,400 207,188 Gross profit 79,903 77,883 227,985 223,608 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,125 42,101 124,865 125,041 Amortization of intangible assets 1,235 824 3,625 2,480 Restructuring charges 5,862 1,595 5,862 4,393 Impairment & divestiture charges - - - 147 Operating profit 31,681 33,363 93,633 91,547 Financing costs, net 2,395 3,385 7,535 10,793 Other expense, net 947 544 2,184 2,079 Earnings before income tax expense 28,339 29,434 83,914 78,675 Income tax expense 6,295 6,813 19,246 19,877 Net earnings from continuing operations 22,044 22,621 64,668 58,798 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 3,157 - 2,535 Net earnings $ 22,044 $ 25,778 $ 64,668 $ 61,333 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 Diluted 0.41 0.41 1.18 1.07 Loss per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.05 Diluted - 0.06 - 0.05 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 1.19 $ 1.13 Diluted 0.41 0.47 1.18 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 54,051 54,292 54,230 54,344 Diluted 54,417 54,826 54,679 54,840 *The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 56,030 39,544 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations - (2,586 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 56,030 $ 36,958 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (16,360 ) (4,970 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (26,744 ) - Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets - (1,133 ) Purchase of business assets - (1,402 ) Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations $ (43,104 ) $ (7,505 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (43,104 ) $ (7,505 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 14,421 48,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (14,421 ) (64,000 ) Principal repayments on term loan (3,750 ) (2,500 ) Purchase of treasury shares (28,594 ) (32,691 ) Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (5,460 ) 1,965 Payment of cash dividend (2,167 ) (2,178 ) Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations $ (39,971 ) $ (51,404 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (39,971 ) $ (51,404 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 457 (102 ) Net decrease from cash and cash equivalents $ (26,588 ) $ (22,053 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 167,094 154,415 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 140,506 $ 132,362

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations (In thousands) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 137,035 $ 134,822 $ 145,936 $ 153,360 $ 571,153 $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 153,374 $ - $ 434,224 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 5,354 18,357 5,062 4,812 5,287 - 15,161 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 158,714 $ 589,510 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ - $ 449,385 % Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year Industrial Tools & Services Segment 7.6 % 3.0 % 1.3 % 0.3 % 2.9 % 2.3 % 4.4 % 5.1 % - 3.9 % Other -59.2 % -67.3 % -63.3 % -31.0 % -57.3 % 2.6 % 33.1 % 18.7 % - 16.6 % Enerpac Tool Group 1.9 % -2.5 % -3.8 % -1.2 % -1.5 % 2.3 % 5.1 % 5.5 % - 4.3 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 42,216 $ 40,723 $ 42,101 $ 43,524 $ 168,565 $ 42,318 $ 41,423 $ 41,125 $ - $ 124,865 M&A charges - - - (121 ) (121 ) (152 ) (258 ) (714 ) - (1,123 ) ASCEND transformation program charges (1,093 ) (1,370 ) (1,457 ) (2,109 ) (6,029 ) - - - - - Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 41,123 $ 39,353 $ 40,644 $ 41,294 $ 162,415 $ 42,166 $ 41,165 $ 40,411 $ - $ 123,742 Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses % Enerpac Tool Group 29.0 % 28.4 % 27.0 % 26.0 % 27.6 % 29.0 % 28.3 % 25.5 % - 27.5 % Adjusted Operating profit Operating profit $ 28,662 $ 29,521 $ 33,363 $ 30,040 $ 121,587 $ 31,132 $ 30,820 $ 31,681 $ - $ 93,633 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - 5,862 - 5,862 M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 714 - 1,127 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Adjusted Operating profit $ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745 $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ 38,257 $ - $ 100,622 Adjusted Operating profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 38,470 $ 38,909 $ 43,648 $ 42,989 $ 164,016 $ 38,074 $ 38,748 $ 42,837 $ - $ 119,659 Other 2,118 (79 ) 1,284 1,120 4,443 1,319 1,301 2,083 - 4,703 Corporate / General (8,149 ) (7,304 ) (7,932 ) (8,330 ) (31,714 ) (8,109 ) (8,968 ) (6,663 ) - (23,740 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745 $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ 38,257 $ - $ 100,622 Adjusted Operating profit % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 28.1 % 28.9 % 29.9 % 28.0 % 28.7 % 27.2 % 27.5 % 27.9 % - 27.6 % Other 42.9 % -2.2 % 28.8 % 20.9 % 24.2 % 26.1 % 27.0 % 39.4 % - 31.0 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 22.8 % 22.8 % 24.6 % 22.5 % 23.2 % 21.5 % 21.4 % 24.1 % - 22.4 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) Net earnings from continuing operations $ 18,305 $ 17,871 $ 22,621 $ 23,409 $ 82,207 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ - $ 64,668 Financing costs, net 3,697 3,711 3,385 2,731 13,524 2,770 2,371 2,395 - 7,535 Income tax expense 5,669 7,396 6,813 3,435 23,312 6,152 6,798 6,295 - 19,246 Depreciation & amortization 3,426 3,328 3,216 3,304 13,275 3,514 3,471 3,721 - 10,706 EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318 $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ 34,455 $ - $ 102,155 Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318 $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ 34,455 $ - $ 102,155 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - 5,862 - 5,862 M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 714 - 1,127 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476 $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ 41,031 $ - $ 109,144 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 40,880 $ 41,443 $ 45,706 $ 45,629 $ 173,659 $ 40,807 $ 41,313 $ 45,317 $ - $ 127,437 Other 2,324 141 1,497 1,367 5,330 1,546 1,525 2,309 - 5,380 Corporate / General (8,330 ) (7,273 ) (7,531 ) (8,378 ) (31,513 ) (8,042 ) (9,036 ) (6,595 ) - (23,673 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476 $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ 41,031 $ - $ 109,144 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 29.8 % 30.7 % 31.3 % 29.8 % 30.4 % 29.1 % 29.4 % 29.5 % - 29.3 % Other 47.1 % 3.9 % 33.6 % 25.5 % 29.0 % 30.5 % 31.7 % 43.7 % - 35.5 % Adjusted EBITDA % 24.6 % 24.8 % 26.4 % 24.3 % 25.0 % 23.6 % 23.2 % 25.9 % - 24.3 % Notes: (1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 137,035 $ 134,822 $ 145,936 $ 417,793 $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 153,374 $ 434,224 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 13,003 5,062 4,812 5,287 15,161 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 430,796 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ 449,385 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ 744 $ (890 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Other - - - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ 744 $ (890 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment - - - - (3,184 ) (3,185 ) (4,504 ) (10,873 ) Other - - - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (3,184 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (4,504 ) $ (10,873 ) Organic Sales by Segment (3) Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 138,264 $ 131,959 $ 146,680 $ 416,903 $ 136,950 $ 137,531 $ 148,870 $ 423,351 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 13,003 5,062 4,812 5,287 15,161 Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199 $ 135,574 $ 151,133 $ 429,906 $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 154,157 $ 438,512 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Industrial Tools & Services Segment -1.0 % 4.2 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Other 2.6 % 33.1 % 18.7 % 16.6 % Enerpac Tool Group -0.8 % 5.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % Net Sales by Product Line Product $ 109,856 $ 111,557 $ 122,195 $ 343,609 $ 111,149 $ 118,692 $ 129,595 $ 359,436 Service 32,114 26,880 28,194 87,187 34,047 26,836 29,066 89,949 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 430,796 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ 449,385 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Product $ 1,116 $ (1,943 ) $ 825 $ (2 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Service 113 (920 ) (81 ) (888 ) - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ 744 $ (890 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Product - - - - (3,184 ) (3,185 ) (4,504 ) (10,873 ) Service - - - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (3,184 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (4,504 ) $ (10,873 ) Organic Sales by Product Line (3) Product $ 110,972 $ 109,614 $ 123,020 $ 343,607 $ 107,965 $ 115,507 $ 125,091 $ 348,563 Service 32,227 25,960 28,113 86,299 34,047 26,836 29,066 89,949 Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199 $ 135,574 $ 151,133 $ 429,906 $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 154,157 $ 438,512 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Product -2.7 % 5.4 % 1.7 % 1.4 % Service 5.6 % 3.4 % 3.4 % 4.2 % Enerpac Tool Group -0.8 % 5.0 % 2.0 % 2.0 % (3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (4) Net Earnings $ 17,738 $ 17,817 $ 25,778 $ 24,416 $ 85,749 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ - $ 64,668 (Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (567 ) (54 ) 3,157 1,007 3,542 - - - - - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 18,305 $ 17,871 $ 22,621 $ 23,409 $ 82,207 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ - $ 64,668 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - 5,862 - 5,862 M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 714 - 1,127 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Net tax effect of reconciling items above (411 ) (185 ) (666 ) (1,683 ) (2,945 ) (4 ) 1 (910 ) - (913 ) Other income tax expense - 137 - - 137 - - - - - Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 21,671 $ 19,828 $ 25,592 $ 27,465 $ 94,557 $ 21,871 $ 21,163 $ 27,710 $ - $ 70,744 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4) Net Earnings $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 1.56 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ - $ 1.18 (Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.01 ) (0.00 ) 0.06 0.02 0.06 - - - - - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 1.50 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ - $ 1.18 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.00 - - - 0.00 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.11 - - 0.09 - 0.09 M&A charges, net of tax effect - - - 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 - 0.02 ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.11 - - - - - Other income tax expense - 0.00 - - 0.00 - - - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 1.72 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ - $ 1.29 Notes continued: (4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In millions) Fiscal 2025 Low High Reconciliation of Continuing Operations GAAP Operating Profit To Adjusted EBITDA (5) GAAP Operating profit $ 135 $ 147 Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 16 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150 $ 160 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 109 $ 114 Capital expenditures (24 ) (19 ) Free Cash Flow $ 85 $ 95 Notes continued: (5) Management does not provide guidance on certain GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

